How to teleport animals in Minecraft using command?

Teleport is one of the command features in Minecraft. As the name implies, it allows you to either teleport yourself or any other entity anywhere in the world. This feature can also be used on entities like mobs.

Teleporting yourself or any other player is easy since the lines of code are quite simple. However, when it comes to teleporting mobs or animals, you need to know some complicated codes. With the help of this, you will be able to summon any mob in the world to your location or any other location that you input in the command.

Easily teleport animals in Minecraft using commands

How to use the '/tp' command

Teleport command for teleporting pigs to the player's location in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If you are new to the game or in-game commands, you must first understand how the teleport command works. One can input a short form of the entire word 'teleport' and only type '/tp' to initiate the command.

Next, type the name of the entity you want to teleport, then type the location you want it to teleport to, whether its coordinates or another entity's location.

If you are teleporting players, it is quite easy since only their names will suffice. However, teleporting specific mobs is slightly tricky.

Command line for teleporting animals or mobs in Minecraft

If mobs are present nearby, they will teleport after the command executes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In the same '/tp' command line, you must first enter '@e' to ensure that you are trying to teleport an entity. Next, add a square bracket and write the word 'type' to specify the type. Once this is done, you can input a mob name to search through the list of entities provided in the chat area.

Once you find the mob that you are trying to teleport, simply select it from the list to automatically feed it into the command line. Finally, you can either type your username to teleport it to your location or enter the coordinates of the place.

If the command is executed successfully, a message will show up specifying the number of entities that were successfully teleported. However, there might be a case where the game is unable to find that particular mob in the area.

Hence, it is unable to execute the teleport command. In this case, the game will show an error message in red.

The command might not work at times due to the limited radius of blocks it searches for mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

To resolve this, players can increase the search radius of the teleport command by entering 'r=number of blocks' right after the name of the mob and before the closed square brackets.

The 'r' in the command line is for the radius of the search. Remember not to set the radius of the teleport command too high since it will hamper your game's performance.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far