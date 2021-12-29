“Thank you guys”: Minecraft star Quackity grateful to fans as he turns 21

Alexis "Quackity" Maldonado is one of the most popular content creators in the Minecraft community and is known for his quirky narration while playing Minecraft. An integral part of the popular Minecraft content creator server, the Dream SMP, he regularly collaborates with a group of Minecraft streamers including Clay “Dream”, George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson, Nick “Sapnap”, Thomas “TommyInnit” Simons, and more.

The YouTube and Twitch streamer posted a heartfelt tweet today, thanking all his fans as they wished him on his 21st birthday. He was excited about the occasion and even made a joke about the legality of turning 21, saying that he was happy to be "allowed to give birth now".

Quackity @Quackity I TURN 21 TODAY! Thank you guys for all the incredible birthday wishes 🥺❤️ I’m so happy I’m allowed to give birth now I TURN 21 TODAY! Thank you guys for all the incredible birthday wishes 🥺❤️ I’m so happy I’m allowed to give birth now

Displaying a ton of gratitude to fans in his tweet, Quackity showed how excited he was by exclaiming “I TURN 21 TODAY!”.

A plethora of people took to Twitter to wish the 21-year-old. Among them were various Minecraft YouTubers and streamers, starting with YouTuber Antfrost.

Many fans were already excited for the occasion as the streamer had previously announced that a birthday stream would be held. Similar streams have been carried out by other content creators like Ranboo as well.

quackity4k @quackity4k HUGE BIRTHDAY STREAM TOMORROW (28TH) AT AROUND



2PM PST 🥳🥳🥳!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

4PM CST 🥳🥳🥳!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

5PM PST 🥳🥳🥳!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HUGE BIRTHDAY STREAM TOMORROW (28TH) AT AROUND 2PM PST 🥳🥳🥳!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!4PM CST 🥳🥳🥳!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!5PM PST 🥳🥳🥳!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/NZRIRUdnTa

Quaking @PrettyStupid12 @Quackity Yyeeesss birrttthhhh we love birth we stand birth especially when it's your birth 🤠👹🥳 @Quackity Yyeeesss birrttthhhh we love birth we stand birth especially when it's your birth 🤠👹🥳

oli @highkeyhateme @Quackity happy birthday don’t give birth to too many at once @Quackity happy birthday don’t give birth to too many at once

Quackity's friend and popular Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs sent out a cheerful and loving tweet to him, to which Quackity replied "i miss u karl".

Minecraft star Technoblade, who secured number eight on list of the most popular YouTubers of 2021, wished Quackity and inserted one of his classic 'Technothepig' pictures with the tweet.

While most streamers and fans sent out heartfelt birthday wishes to Quackity, TommyInnit, another Dream SMP star and Minecraft streamer had an interesting take on the occasion.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @Quackity You are older than I thought @Quackity You are older than I thought

Streamer Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold was on cloud nine, and could seemingly just manage to tweet out Quackity's name in capitalized letters. The two are good friends and have collaborated for a plethora of Minecraft videos.

Apart from Minecraft content creators, plenty of other Twitch streamers and YouTubers wished Quackity on his special day. Two of them were Brooke "BrookeAB" Ashley and Hasan "Hasanabi" Piker. Both streamers have previously had friendly interactions with Quackity over Twitter.

brooke @brookeab @Quackity HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUACKCITY !!!!!!!!!! :D i hope you have a wonderful day !!! @Quackity HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUACKCITY !!!!!!!!!! :D i hope you have a wonderful day !!!

Quackity is one of the most influential Minecraft content creators of all time. He has almost six million subscribers on YouTube, and his Twitch channel boasts an impressive 4.3 million followers.

