5 best food farms in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is the most well-known survival game in the history of gaming. Players have to build bases and gather resources to stave off the forces of the night.

One of the most important aspects for players to keep track of is their hunger. Having a full hunger bar allows players to sprint, and on hard difficulty, players can legitimately starve to death. Detailed below are five of the best farms players can make to keep their food stocks high.

Automatic Chicken Cooker and 4 other food farms for players to make in Minecraft 1.19

5) Manual Wheat Farm

A very basic manual wheat farm placed on the coast (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most important things to do early into a new Minecraft survival world is to set up some kind of renewable food. The easiest and most basic farm that players can make on the first few days of a new world is a manual wheat farm.

These farms can be made with only a few logs, as players can use a wooden hoe to till the ground and only need to break grass to get some seeds to start the crops growing.

If a player is able to get one of these farms made during the first day, they will almost certainly have a sustainable source of bread before starvation becomes an issue.

4) Water Harvesting Farm

This style of farm is a step up from a basic manual farm. These farms can include any of Minecraft’s crops, assuming that players have managed to find them. They use a series of dispensers connected to a lever. When activated, the water will flow, breaking the grown crops and pushing the drops into a dropper. Players can plant crops again after switching the lever and turning off the water.

3) Villager Farm

These farms are an advanced version of the water harvesting farm. Instead of simply using water to break crops, after which the player will need to manually replant them, these farms instead employ farmer villagers to do all the work.

They will break crops that are ready to harvest and replant them. If their inventory is full, the crops will be left on the ground, and a minecart hopper can collect them and bring them to a collection area. This is the best style of crop farm that players can make in Minecraft, as it totally automates the process.

2) Automatic Chicken Cooker

Chickens are one of the best food sources in the game, not only because of how good chicken is as a food source, but because of what chickens drop. They drop feathers, which players can use to make arrows, vital for fighting enemies from a distance.

These builds consist of two different chambers. One contains a multitude of chickens that produce eggs. The eggs are dropped into a dispenser that shoots them out. These eggs then have a chance to hatch, with the baby chickens being small enough to not die to lava in the bottom chamber. Once they grow up, the lava kills them, causing cooked chicken and feathers to drop into a collection chest.

1) Cow Crusher

Cows are the best animal to farm in Minecraft. This is because steak is an incredible food source and one of the best available to players. Additionally, cows drop leather, which players need to upgrade their enchanting tables for higher level enchantments.

These farms take advantage of entity cramming, where the game will kill entities in a one block space if there are too many. Adult mobs will die first, causing them to drop their drops and making room for baby cows to grow up.

