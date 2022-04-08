The best colorblind texture packs for Minecraft

Over the years, the Minecraft community has been hard at work designing tools and extensions for the game, which can be used to add more content or modify existing content in the game.

While the vanilla version of the game is steeped in gaming history as the face of Minecraft, the game can be modified to look better, add more items, and even sound better. This is done through the use of resource packs, texture packs, mods, shades, plugins, and more.

Texture packs are popular external modifications that specifically allow players to change how the game looks. Texture packs can change vanilla Minecraft to look like a medieval, fantasy, or even a Japanese-styled game.

This article will feature some of the best texture packs that can be used by colorblind players.

Top 5 Minecraft colorblind texture packs

5) SARE: Red Green Colorblind Resource Pack (Made by Sarru)

The SARE texture pack (Image via planetminecraft.com/Sarru)

The SARE texture pack is a pack made for players who suffer from red-green color blindness. This type of color blindness changes the color of red-colored objects to green color for players who suffer from it. After applying the texture packs, players can observe that all the red-colored objects in the game have changed to blue, thus helping players with Deuteranopia.

4) Protanopia Colorblindness (Made by NathanBunTV)

Players suffering from this type of color blindness, which is called protanopia, cannot see the color red. Therefore, this texture pack focuses on areas of the game that are filled with red-colored blocks, like the crimson forest biome and the nether wastes. The pack turns red blocks into blue and yellow blocks.

3) iSIGHT (Made by Meridiana)

iSIGHT is a texture pack that also focuses on red-green colors or players suffering from protanopia. The pack has many structures that have an increased brightness as compared to those resources that are found in the vanilla version of the game. These are called "emissive structures."

2) Blue Redstone (Made by Meridiana)

One of the features of this texture pack is Blue Redstone. Also, this texture pack is dedicated to players who suffer from color blindness and is aimed at bringing some more color into their lives through Minecraft. The main colors that this pack is based on are blue and yellow.

1) Subtitle Color Highlights (Made by Gouchnox)

The Subtitle Color Highlights texture pack (Image via planetminecraft.com/Gouchnox)

This interesting pack has one of the most brilliant features on the list: it color codes the game’s subtitles depending on what kind of mob the sound comes from or how dangerous the area around the sound’s source is in order to better understand its nature.

Sounds made by friendly mobs or noteworthy sounds are color-coded green, while critical sounds are highlighted purple. This is because these colors are some of the most distinguishable ones for players with color blindness.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu