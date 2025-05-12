The Disturbed Minecraft mod: Features and how to download

Over the years, Minecraft's community has released loads of horror mods for the game. At first, the horror mods made for the sandbox title were quite basic, with jump scares, horrific sights, and more straightforward features. In recent times, however, horror mods have become a lot more detailed, not only jumpscaring players, but also affecting them psychologically as well.

Ad

One such horror mod called The Disturbed was recently released for Minecraft. Here is everything to know about the new terrifying mod for the game.

Features and download guide for The Disturbed mod for Minecraft

What does The Disturbed mod offer?

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad

Trending

The Disturbed mod was recently created on April 21, 2025, and was added to the CurseForge website.

It essentially adds one major entity or mob called Masked that will always haunt players throughout their survival journey. However, the Masked is not the only mysterious creature players will encounter.

Apart from the Masked mob itself, players will also see various pitch black shadows of enderman-like entities standing in various locations, facing towards the player.

Ad

Explorers will also listen to faint whispers, unique structures that are not in vanilla, and other eerie events that will give a sense that they are being watched.

The Masked itself has two different identities while it stalks and hunts for players. The modder stated that the main mob will have some sort of advanced artificial intelligence and will react appropriately to every player's action. Hence, it will be unpredictable in nature and action, making it quite dangerous.

Ad

How to download and install The Disturbed mod for Minecraft

The Disturbed can be downloaded from CurseForge. (Image via CurseForge/LunarTheMoonlight)

Here is the download guide for The Disturbed mod for Minecraft:

Ad

Download and install the Forge mod loader for the game version 1.20.1. Head to the CurseForge website and search for The Disturbed mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Forge 1.20.1 game version. Also, download the Geckolib mod for 1.20.1. This mod allows the main horror mod to run properly in the game. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game and enter a new world to explore what the terrifying horror mod has to offer.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!