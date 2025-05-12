5 best places to explore with Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft

Vibrant Visuals is a visual upgrade coming soon to Minecraft. Mojang announced this new graphical upgrade in their first live event of 2025. Vibrant Visuals will essentially be the first official shader pack from the game developers themselves. It will first be released in the Bedrock Edition and then in the Java Edition at a later date.

After toggling on Vibrant Visuals in Bedrock Edition, players should visit certain structures and biomes to experience changes in Minecraft's graphics.

List of 5 great Minecraft locations to explore with Vibrant Visuals enabled

1) Trial Chamber

Trial Chambers will have lots of glowing blocks and exciting fights to experience in Vibrant Visuals. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Trial Chambers are one of the most interesting underground structures in Minecraft. Players are required to fight with various hostile mobs that spawn from different trial spawners. After trial spawners go into cooldown, they offer several rewards. The structure also has trial and ominous trial vaults, with even better rewards.

Since the Trial Chambers have new copper bulb light blocks, the structure can look great with the new Vibrant Visuals effect. Players will also encounter several blocks and mobs with glowing textures on them.

2) Warm Ocean

Warm Ocean looks great with Vibrant Visuals. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Warm Ocean is one of the most beautiful biomes in the Overworld since it has teal-colored water and lots of colorful coral reefs. Vibrant Visuals brings realistic yet pixelated reflections for both water and underwater blocks.

The Warm Ocean looks stunning because players can see reflections of the sun along with coral reef blocks. They can also dive deep and get a close-up of the reefs.

3) Lush Caves

Lush Caves can look quite peaceful and colorful with Vibrant Visuals. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Lush Caves is already one of the most beautiful biomes to explore in Minecraft. It is an underground biome filled with glowberry vines, moss blocks, azalea bushes, and small puddles of water in which axolotls dwell.

Since Vibrant Visuals enhances the lighting and reflections, this biome can be stunning with the new visual upgrade. The glow berries can illuminate the space and create some interesting shadows in the caves, while some lights can be reflected from the water puddles as well. Lastly, Lush Caves will also have a unique green particle effect that surrounds the area.

4) Ancient City

Ancient City with sculk blocks looks stunning yet eerie with Vibrant Visuals. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ancient City is a dangerous structure that only generates in the Deep Dark biome, which is a mysterious underground region plagued by sculk blocks. In regular Minecraft graphics, it was clear that regular sculk blocks had a few teal-colored pixels. With Vibrant Visuals, all these teal-colored pixels on sculk blocks glow because of emissive textures.

Hence, the Ancient City that is heavily plagued by sculk blocks has a special effect of loads of teal-colored pixels glowing in a breathing effect.

5) Crimson Forest

Crimson Forest looks quite interesting with Vibrant Visuals. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While Mojang is currently working on improving Vibrant Visuals for Nether and End realms, the Crimson Forest in the former dimension looks great with the visual upgrade. As shown in the picture, the huge red crimson fungi look great with shroomlights glowing bright. Even the smaller crimson fungi have glowing textures, allowing them to glow in darker areas of the biome.

The point light technology and emissive glowing textures offered through Vibrant Visuals clearly shine in this Nether realm.

