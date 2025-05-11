When can you stream A Minecraft Movie?

A Minecraft Movie has been a pleasant surprise, both for fans and the filmmakers. Not only did it perform very well at the box office, but it also broke many records, including becoming the second-highest-earning video game movie of all time. Now that more than a month has passed since its release, many fans have been wondering when the movie will come to digital streaming platforms.

Thankfully, the wait for A Minecraft Movie on a digital streaming platform will be very short. Mojang Studios and Warner Bros’ collaborative movie will be available from May 13, 2025, onwards. Here’s everything you need to know about the digital debut of A Minecraft Movie.

A Minecraft Movie is coming to streaming soon

According to Warner Bros, A Minecraft Movie will be available on various digital streaming platforms starting May 13, 2025. Depending on your region, the movie can be purchased or rented from Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. However, since many of the titles are region-locked, you might not be able to purchase the content from the above-mentioned streaming platforms.

Other streaming platforms, such as Hulu or HBO, might also feature the movie later. The price of renting or buying it can also vary based on your location. However, the ballpark figure would be somewhere between $20 to $30 to buy the movie and $15 to $20 to rent it.

The movie features a stellar cast, including Jack Black and Jason Momoa. Black is known for giving a wonderful performance in any movie he works in, and A Minecraft Movie is no exception. Interestingly, Black is now a part of the two highest-grossing video game movies of all time, the other one being The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

A Minecraft Movie followed the shenanigans of a misfit team of normal people transported into the blocky world of Minecraft, only to learn that the evil piglin there is planning to take over the entire world. Malgosha, the main villain, is also surprisingly funny and interesting to see. The movie is a mix of light-hearted comedy, fun elements from the game, and great performances by the cast and the voice actors.

The movie emerged as a major box office success in 2025, grossing approximately $876.9 million worldwide against a production budget of $150 million. It had a record-breaking opening weekend, earning $157 million domestically and $144 million internationally, totaling $301 million globally.

Another interesting reason the movie became so popular was due to viral trends. Notably, the "chicken jockey" scene led to some people yelling, throwing popcorn, and causing a ruckus during that particular scene.

