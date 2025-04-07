The happy ghast might feel slow, but it’s surprisingly fast in Minecraft

The happy ghast is a new mob that will arrive with Minecraft's next game drop. This rideable mob was introduced in Minecraft Live 2025. Developers explained that players will be able to sit on the ghast and control its flight. Fans were quick to notice that the mob is significantly slower than other modes of transport.

Ad

However, in many scenarios, the happy ghasts will be faster, especially in land and water systems.

Minecraft happy ghast is faster than land and water transportation systems in most scenarios

Happy ghast can use displacement over distance to reach a destination much faster. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

When players fly on a happy ghast, they will quickly notice that the mob is a lot slower than other transportation systems like horses, minecarts, boats, etc. At times, it can even feel slower than simply sprinting.

Ad

Trending

However, upon arriving at their destination, players will notice that they have reached quicker than other land transportation systems.

The main reason happy ghasts feel slow is because they can directly go from point A to point B using the displacement line, rather than the distance line.

The displacement path essentially means making a straight line between points A and B, while distance means creating a path between those points that may or may not be straight.

Ad

Since Minecraft's world has lots of irregular terrain, including a mixture of land, water, lava, and even void, getting from point A to B cannot be straight if players are on the ground. Hence, even if players have faster means of transport like horses and boats, they will still take time to reach their destination.

Meanwhile, happy ghasts can use the displacement line for quicker mobility since there will be no terrain obstruction stopping the new flying mob unless they are flying too low to the ground.

Ad

Happy ghasts will be slower in a straight-line race against most land and water transportation systems. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

While a happy ghast will be faster than land or water transportation systems in a regular Minecraft survival world, it will be slower if players are in a flat world.

Ad

In a flat world, whether it's land or water, modes of transportations like horses and boats move a lot faster in a straight-line speed.

Check out our latest articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!