The happy ghast might feel slow, but it’s surprisingly fast in Minecraft

The happy ghast is a new mob that will arrive with Minecraft's next game drop. This rideable mob was introduced in Minecraft Live 2025. Developers explained that players will be able to sit on the ghast and control its flight. Fans were quick to notice that the mob is significantly slower than other modes of transport.
However, in many scenarios, the happy ghasts will be faster, especially in land and water systems.
Minecraft happy ghast is faster than land and water transportation systems in most scenarios
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
When players fly on a happy ghast, they will quickly notice that the mob is a lot slower than other transportation systems like horses, minecarts, boats, etc. At times, it can even feel slower than simply sprinting.
However, upon arriving at their destination, players will notice that they have reached quicker than other land transportation systems.
The main reason happy ghasts feel slow is because they can directly go from point A to point B using the displacement line, rather than the distance line.
The displacement path essentially means making a straight line between points A and B, while distance means creating a path between those points that may or may not be straight.
Since Minecraft's world has lots of irregular terrain, including a mixture of land, water, lava, and even void, getting from point A to B cannot be straight if players are on the ground. Hence, even if players have faster means of transport like horses and boats, they will still take time to reach their destination.
Meanwhile, happy ghasts can use the displacement line for quicker mobility since there will be no terrain obstruction stopping the new flying mob unless they are flying too low to the ground.
While a happy ghast will be faster than land or water transportation systems in a regular Minecraft survival world, it will be slower if players are in a flat world.
In a flat world, whether it's land or water, modes of transportations like horses and boats move a lot faster in a straight-line speed.
Check out our latest articles:
- "That’s the most Herobrine sh*t I’ve ever heard": Fans react as a Herobrine Easter Egg accidentally appears in A Minecraft Movie
- How much did A Minecraft Movie earn on opening weekend?
- 5 best Minecraft McDonald's meal toys
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!