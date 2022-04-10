The Pillager Patrol vs The Elder Guardian in Minecraft: Which boss mob is stronger?

Minecraft is known for its massive list of features. While the various mechanics of the game do well on their own, the in-game entities and assets give players even more content and increase the game’s replayability. Mobs are a huge part of this aspect of the game.

Every mob in Minecraft has different types of attack and defense stats. While passive mobs like pigs and chickens are quite weak and unable to defend themselves, hostile mobs like the wither and guardians deal a ton of damage and are not to be trifled with.

Statistical comparison between the Elder Guardian and Pillager Patrol in Minecraft

Introduction to the Pillager Patrol and Elder Guardian

The Pillager Patrol is the name given to a group of hostile mobs that are composed of pillagers. Players can encounter his band of pillars near pillager outposts, or while raids are going on. There are usually five pillagers in a patrol unit, with one pillager serving the role of the raid captain. The raid captain has a banner that has a design similar to the appearance of a vindicator on it.

The Elder Guardian, on the other hand, is an individual hostile mob that is enormous in size and can pose a significant threat to any player or mob in its vicinity. It is a stronger variant of the “guardian” mob, which is only found inside an ocean monument.

The Elder Guardian mob can inflict the “Mining Fatigue” status effect on a player, which forces them to mine and attack at a slower rate, and is considered to be the opposite of the “Haste” status effect.

Which mob is stronger?

Let us first talk about the Pillager patrol. Like most players are aware of, a pillager patrol contains 1-5 pillagers. Pillagers are basically a hostile variant of villagers, who are usually armed with crossbows. Aside from participating in raids and spawning near pillar outposts, they can also be found on top of ravagers during said raids.

While pillager mobs are statistically the weakest among all illager mobs, the fact that most encounters with them involve them in multiple numbers can make them quite a formidable foe to face off against.

Considering that a pillager patrol has all five pillagers and one pillager inflicts a damage value of 1.5 to 2 hearts on easy difficulty, players are looking at the total damage inflicted to be between 7.5 and 10 hearts, which is quite possible if each pillager shoots his arrow at or around the same time. Additionally, each pillager has a health total of 24 points or 12 hearts.

Let us now talk about the Elder Guardian. The Elder Guardian mob has three different types of attacks. The first attack makes use of the laser weapon the mob possesses. The highest amount of difficulty this laser weapon deals with a player on Hard difficulty is 12 health points or 6 hearts.

While this weapon takes a significant amount of time to charge, it is evident that it deals a large amount of damage. The second weapon this mob possesses is its aforementioned ability to inflict a mining fatigue status effect on players. This attack is great for rendering players almost useless, as they can’t seem to be able to fight back using their weapons.

The third weapon the Elder Guardian uses can be seen in the form of a spike attack, using spikes that extend from its body. These spikes act in a manner that is similar to Thorn's enchantment, where every player who hits them gets injured. The spike attack deals a maximum damage of 1.5 hearts on Hard difficulty.

Conclusion

While in theory, it might look like the Pillager Patrol is stronger than the Elder Guardian mob in Minecraft, players must keep in mind the mining fatigue status effect. The mob uses its three attacks simultaneously, which means that players have a very mall chance to defend themselves, and even that is slowed down using the mining fatigue status effect.

As for the pillager patrol, Minecraft players can easily fight the pillagers if they have a shield, axe, and sword with them.Taking these factors along with the mob’s 40-heart health into consideration, players can come to the conclusion that the Elder Guardian is the stronger and more effective hostile mob out of it and the pillager patrol.

