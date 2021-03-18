The uses of beetroot seeds in Minecraft

Beetroots are just one of the many crops that can be grown in Minecraft.

However, to grow them, players will first need to get their hands on some proper seeds. Beetroot seeds can be a bit elusive to come by in Minecraft, as they are a bit harder to obtain than some of the other seeds in the game. However, there are a handful of ways that players can obtain these seeds with relative ease.

Methods for acquiring beetroot seeds in Minecraft include hunting for chests throughout specific structures, visiting villages in the Overworld, or buying them from the Wandering Trader.

Once players have their own beetroot seeds, they will able to use them to start their own beetroot farm, tame parrots, and more.

This article breaks down how to get beetroot seeds in Minecraft and explains the various ways that this item can be used by players in-game.

How can beetroot seeds be used in Minecraft?

Beetroot seeds can be used to grow beetroots through farming, taming parrots, breeding chickens and even composting.

However, in order to do any of these things, Minecraft players are going to need to get their hands on some beetroot seeds first. Beetroots can be found growing in about 10% of the different farm plots that can be found in villages throughout the Overworld.

Minecraft players who find one of these beetroot village farms can simply harvest the crops in order to quickly get both seeds and beetroots. Each fully-grown beetroot crop that a player breaks has a chance to give players between zero and three seeds.

The odds of receiving seeds through this method can be amplified with the Fortune enchantment.

Beetroot seeds can also be found inside chests in dungeons, mineshafts, end cities, villages in snowy biomes, and woodland mansions.

The Wandering Trader and two of his llamas in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

These precarious seeds can also be purchased from the Wandering Trader for the price of one emerald.

Players who establish a beetroot farm will gain access to a fully renewable source of beetroots. Beetroots are a food item that can be eaten in order to restore a single point of hunger.

Players who have at least six beetroots can combine them with a bowl at a crafting table in order to produce a tasty batch of beetroot soup.

Beetroots are also one of the crops that players can use in order to breed pigs or make these mobs follow players who are holding them.

A single beetroot can be converted into one red dye in the player crafting window or at a crafting table. This can come in handy if players are really struggling to find a poppy, red tulip, or rose bush.

Beetroots are also one of the items that can be given to villagers in order to make them willing to breed.

Beetroots, and the seeds needed to grow them, are not the most flashy crop in the world. However, both of these items are relatively useful and have their own clear and defined uses.