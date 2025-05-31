5 things you should know about the upcoming Minecraft summer game drop

Mojang will soon release Minecraft's summer game drop in 2025. This will be the second game drop of the year, and will include some of the most exciting features ever released to the game. The developers announced their major features in March, after which they started adding them as experiments in snapshots and beta/preview versions.

Before Minecraft gets the summer game drop, here are some of the best features you need to know.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Of course, there are many other features worth knowing.

List of 5 details you should know about Minecraft's next game drop

1) New happy ghast will let you fly

Happy ghasts will let you fly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Happy ghast is a brand-new, friendly mob that will arrive with the summer game drop. This mob needs to be grown from a dried ghast block found in Soul Sand Valleys fossils, or can be crafted with eight ghast tears and one soul sand block.

Once you craft a harness and place it on a happy ghast, you can sit on the mob and control its flight. Though it is considerably slower than elytra, it will still allow you to fly early in the game. Harness can be crafted using three leather, two glass blocks, and one wool block.

2) Saddles will become craftable

Saddles will soon become craftable (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ever since saddles were released in Minecraft, they have been a rare loot item only found in certain structure chests. Mojang finally decided to make saddles craftable in the summer game drop. This is a massive change since you will now be able to quickly make saddles and start riding horses to explore the world more easily.

Saddles can be crafted using three leather and one iron ingot, which is extremely

3) Lead can be tied to two entities

Lead can tie two entities together (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Among many changes that lead will receive in the summer game drop, one of them is that two entities can now be connected with a lead, without you needing to be connected to either of them. This means that you can create a chain of entities connected to leads, then simply pull them by connecting to one.

Since happy ghasts are also getting added to the update, all entities can be connected to it as well. Since happy ghasts can fly and you can control them, it will result in easy entity transportation in the game.

4) Player locator bar shows other players in a multiplayer world

The player locator bar will show where other players are in a multiplayer world (Image via Mojang Studios)

The player locator bar is a new HUD feature that will occasionally replace the XP bar when you are not actively XP in the game. This feature will show where other players are in a multiplayer world.

Previously, players had no method of knowing where their friends were in a world. The only visual cue to find others was the username box above their heads, which was hardly visible from a distance. Another option was to install a map mod or minimap for Minecraft.

In light of this, Mojang decided to add this new player finder bar. Each player will be assigned a colored dot, and its size will determine how close or far they are.

5) Vibrant Visuals coming to Bedrock Edition

Vibrant Visuals will be a massive new feature for Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Perhaps Mojang's most significant addition to Minecraft in a long time will be Vibrant Visuals. Only the Bedrock Edition will receive this graphic upgrade in the summer game drop; the Java Edition will get it later.

In essence, this is Mojang's first official shader pack for their sandbox title. In certain situations, it enhances the game's visual appeal by adding directional lighting, shadows, reflections, and much more.

