5 hidden Minecraft structures most players hardly discover

Minecraft has loads of structures players can explore. Most biomes have mysterious structures with different mobs spawning in them. These structures also consist of unique loot that helps players survive. While some of them are quite easy to find, like Villages, Pillager Outposts, etc., others are quite rare.

Here is a list of Minecraft structures that most players hardly find in survival mode.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Of course, if players play in a single world long enough, they will eventually find these structures.

A list of 5 hidden Minecraft structures players rarely discover

1) Overworld Fossils

Overworld fossils are extremely hard to find (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Overworld fossils are one of the toughest structures to find in Minecraft. These are skeletal features that are mostly composed of bone blocks, but can also have either coal or diamond ores.

These generate only underneath Desert, Swamp, or Mangrove Swamp biomes. However, they can generate anywhere between Y level 320 to -64, but they almost always generate underground. Since they are never exposed to the air, players will have to be extremely lucky to find one while mining.

2) Abandoned Village

Abandoned village is a rare village variant that not many players find (Image via Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)

Abandoned villages are a rare variant of villages that only have a 2% chance of generating in the world. They are also known as zombie villages since they usually spawn zombie villagers. There are no torches or doors in this structure, and every villager's house is covered with cobwebs.

Even though villages are one of the most common structures in the game, most players hardly find abandoned villages in their survival worlds.

3) Woodland Mansion

Woodland Mansions are also rare structures that can only be found through an explorer map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Woodland Mansion is another rare structure that most players hardly find in their survival world, especially without its specific explorer map. Woodland Mansion is the main hub of the strongest Illager mobs: Evokers and Vindicators. This massive structure has many rooms with unique designs and chests with valuable loot.

Since this structure generates several thousand blocks away from a player's spawn point, finding it is difficult even with an explorer map given by a cartographer villager.

4) Igloo

Igloo can be camouflaged in biomes filled with snow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Igloo is another uncommon structure that generates in Snowy Taiga, Snowy Plains, or Snowy Slopes. Since these are cold biomes that already have snow blocks or snow sheets, and the fact that igloos are made up of white snow blocks, these structures can often be missed by players traveling through the area.

Because of the igloo's overall construction, it can sometimes look like a natural terrain generation rather than a structure.

5) Ancient City

Ancient City is an underground structure generated in a particular Deep Dark (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ancient City is an underground rare structure that only generates in the Deep Dark biome. It is one of the most dangerous structures to explore since the Warden can spawn in it.

It is safe to say that most players have a tough time finding this structure. Firstly, it only generates in the Deep Dark biome, which is an uncommon cave biome itself. Secondly, not every Deep Dark biome generates Ancient Cities. It can only be generated in Deep Dark caves under mountainous biomes.

