Minecraft set to make upcoming game drop announcements at TwitchCon

Minecraft will be announcing exciting news about their upcoming game drop at this year's (2025) first TwitchCon in Rotterdam. Mojang has been working hard on the next game drop for their title, having already released all new features and changes as experiments in snapshots, beta, and preview versions.

As the game drop's development cycle comes to an end, Mojang is set to reveal more information about it at one of the biggest gaming conventions this year. Here is everything we know about it.

Minecraft to reveal exciting details about the upcoming game drop at the first TwitchCon 2025

Right before the first TwitchCon of 2025, Minecraft's official X account posted about their participation in the event. The post first discussed how the upcoming Minecraft Championship tournament will be held as part of Twitch Rivals in Rotterdam. This tournament will be held at TwitchCon on June 1, 2025, at 2:30 pm CET.

The competition will see many popular Minecraft content creators playing against each other in various fun-filled custom mini-games in the sandbox title.

In the post, Mojang also mentioned that they will be announcing a few details about their next game drop. That said, they did not provide hints about what details will be revealed at TwitchCon.

As of now, Minecraft's upcoming game drop is almost finished, as Mojang has entered the pre-release phase for Java Edition. This means that they have added all the new features and changes to the game and are now focused on ironing out any bug fixes. Mojang will also break the weekly snapshot release cycle and push out pre-releases more frequently.

One of the last announcements that Mojang makes for updates is the name and release date. There are chances that we might get a name and release date for the next game drop at TwitchCon.

Main features in Minecraft's next game drop

Next game drop is packed with lots of new features and changes to existing features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft's next game drop is packed with loads of new features. One such addition is the happy ghast, a new friendly variant of ghast that allows players to fly around using a new saddle-like item called a harness. Happy ghast needs to be grown from a dried ghast, which can either be crafted with eight ghast tears and one soul sand block or be found near Nether Fossils in Soul Sand Valleys.

Apart from the new mob, two existing items in the game have received major changes. Saddles will now be craftable using three leather and one iron ingot, while lead received a massive mechanics change and a simpler crafting recipe. Lead can tie two entities together, and now only requires five strings to be crafted.

Another interesting addition is the player locator bar, which will occasionally replace the player's XP bar to show the location of other players in the multiplayer world. When players are not picking up XP, the bar will turn into a player locator bar, showing dots for each player's location.

Plenty of other new features and changes are coming to the title with Minecraft's next game update.

