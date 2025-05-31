5 new blocks Minecraft should add in future

Minecraft has all kinds of blocks that players can use. Many of them are building blocks that can be used to create structures with various themes. Prismarine can be used to create a water-themed structure, while stone bricks can be used to create a castle. The game also has functional blocks that are used to create new kinds of resources as well.

Despite having a long list of blocks, an argument can be made that Mojang should add some new blocks to Minecraft in the future. Here is a list of some of the blocks I think should be in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 blocks that should be added to Minecraft in the future

1) Chair

Chair is a great furniture block that should have been added to the game a long time ago (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ever since Minecraft was released, the community has craved for several furniture blocks, particularly chairs. Since many players often enjoy role-playing in the game, they have always felt the need for chairs. Many builders have even used stairs as make-believe chairs in their bases.

Hence, Mojang should add chairs as blocks in Minecraft on which players can sit. This block alone will drastically enhance the overall role-playing experience in the game.

2) Couch

Couch is another luxurious block on which players can sit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from chairs, couches are another furniture block that many players have craved for. Couches are popular furniture in almost every real-life house. Hence, while creating a home in Minecraft, players often feel the need to add couches to living rooms. Similar to chairs, players have also used connected stairs for a make-believe couch.

Mojang should add couches to Minecraft, with a crafting recipe consisting of planks and wool. The couches can have different colors depending on the color of the wool block.

3) Table

The table can look great with chairs and couches (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While chairs and couches can be new blocks on which players sit, Mojang can also add tables to keep various items on them. In the vanilla version of the game, players use regular blocks like planks, cobblestone, etc., to create a platform and place other decorative blocks on it.

Tables will feel much more realistic in the game. Players will be able to place anything on them, like flower pots, brewing stands, cake, mob heads, etc. Tables can be used with couches and chairs to create dining or living areas in a realistic house as well.

4) Aluminium

Aluminium can be a new earth mineral with loads of different uses (Image via CurseForge/pablonm7)

In recent updates, Mojang has only added copper as a new earth mineral. Since they have gradually added various uses for copper, like different copper items, copper building blocks, etc., they can now add a new earth mineral. Aluminium is a unique earth mineral that can be added to the game.

Aluminium can be found in Minecraft as bauxite ore, and then later be converted into aluminium ingot. From there, it can be converted into various new aluminium blocks. Aluminium can also be used to create various new items with different uses in the game.

5) Tumbleweed

Tumbleweed can be an ambient block to enhance Desert and Badlands (Image via Modrinth/konwboj)

Recently, Mojang added various new decorative and ambient features to Deserts and Badlands, giving them more life. The biomes received new cactus flowers, dry grass, ambient sounds, etc. Along with all these features, Mojang should also add tumbleweed, which is one of the most iconic features frequently seen in many barren locations in the real world.

Tumbleweed can be added as a light block that is occasionally seen rolling around in these biomes. When it is caught and broken by a player, it can drop several sticks, just like a dead bush block.

