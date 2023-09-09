7 things you may not know about bees in Minecraft

Bees are neutral mobs that are found in various Overworld biomes in Minecraft. They are relatively smaller than most mobs but are still bigger than silverfish, bats, and endermites. These cute mobs were the stars of the 1.15 Buzzy Bees update by Mojang. Apart from regular features that are known to almost all players, there are a few traits about bees that newcomers might have missed out on.

Here is a list of a few fascinating facts about bees in Minecraft.

7 interesting facts about bees in Minecraft that you may not know about

1) Bees work without resting in the Nether and the End

Bees in Minecraft work continuously in the Nether and the End since there is no day-night cycle (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bees have a tendency to work during the day and go back to their nest or hive during the night. However, if players want these mobs to pollinate continuously, they can create their farm in the Nether or End realms, where there is no day-night cycle. This allows the mobs to keep pollinating flowers and making honey in their nests and hives.

2) Bees with pollen can help grow crops

Bees with pollen can fertilize crops and catalyze their growth in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When bees pollinate flowers, they have a special tendency to grow crops quickly by hovering over them. The pollen picked up by the bees can fertilize the farmland blocks and allow crops to grow quickly. With this phenomenon, players can create crop farms along with bee farms to grow plants and obtain honey at the same time.

3) One bee nest or hive can house multiple bees

One bee nest or hive can house three bees in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players find a bee nest or craft a bee hive, it can store more than one bee at a time. One block can store up to three bees in one go. Players can create multiple beehives and loads of bees for them to stay in and create honey. Furthermore, if multiple bee hives have three bees in each, these blocks can be stacked together in the inventory if players mine them with a silk touch pickaxe.

4) Bees are affected by the Bane of Arthropods enchantment

Since bees are arthropods, they can be affected by the Bane of Arthropods enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Similar to reality, bees come under the arthropod category of mobs in the game. Hence, the Bane of Arthropods enchantment applies to bees as well. This powerup can be applied to swords and can increase attack damage against arthropod mobs like spiders, bees, endermites, silverfish, etc.

5) Bees take damage while pollinating wither roses

Bees take damage from wither roses but continue to pollinate them in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since bees have a tendency to pollinate any flower in the game, they try to do so with wither roses as well. Since wither roses are deadly, these mobs take damage while pollinating. However, they do not stop the process and continue to pollinate once they finish cooling down after the damage.

6) Bees hover instead of flying

Bees do not fly in terms of Minecraft mechanics; they hover instead (Image via Mojang)

Based on the game mechanics and the definition that applies in the game, bees do not fly but only hover around on top of blocks. This is unlike other mobs like ghasts and ender dragons, which can hover and fly as well. Even though bees look like they are flying and can actually do so in reality, according to game mechanics, they only hover.

7) Bees take damage from water in the Java Edition

Bees can take damage from a source water block in Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

For some reason, bees can take damage from source water blocks, particularly in the Java Edition. This phenomenon does not occur in the Bedrock Edition. The bees don't have to be drowning to take damage; instead, they get hurt even if they touch the water block.