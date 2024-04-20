4 things Minecraft needs to learn from LEGO Fortnite

Minecraft is a fun game that lets players do different things. One can fight dangerous enemies, craft powerful weapons such as the mace, engage in farming, etc. Yet, there are many features that the game lacks, which can learn from other games in the same genre. One such game that Minecraft can look to for inspiration is LEGO Fortnite.

Due to Minecraft's fair share of shortcomings, there are a few things that Mojang Studios can learn from LEGO Fortnite and implement in their game to make it better.

What Minecraft can learn from Lego Fortnite

Minecraft can learn a few things from LEGO Fortnite (Image via Mojang Studios)

LEGO Fortnite lets players craft different weapons and tools, grow food, find and mine resources, and fight dangerous enemies. Essentially, it is like Minecraft but with LEGO. But unlike Minecraft, LEGO Fortnite offers slightly restrictive gameplay. Regardless, there are some great things that players would love to see coming in the blocky game. Let’s take a look at them.

1) Challenging enemies

The warden in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has a lot of challenging enemies such as the warden, the ender dragon, and the recently added breeze, among others. These enemies take a bit of effort to beat, but they spawn in specific locations. For most of the game, players can only fight zombies, skeletons, spiders, and sometimes villagers.

LEGO Fortnite has a variety of enemies that can be found across the game world. Perhaps Mojang could add some challenging enemies that require specific weapons or attacks to defeat rather than just spamming the melee attack button.

2) Complex builds

The game needs complex structures (Image via Mojang Studios) (Image via Mojang Studios)

While Minecraft allows complex builds using Redstone and some other blocks, they can get quite complicated for regular players. For example, someone recently made a functioning Minesweeper game in-game. But what the game lacks are complex blocks and items that can allow players to make even more interesting things. LEGO Fortnite allows players to make complex materials that can be made into even more complex items.

3) Diverse structures

One of the best things about LEGO Fortnite is that the world is filled with complex structures. The houses that the player makes can be upgraded to accommodate more villagers. Apart from that, players can add watch towers that are functional, complex machinery that automates processes, and much more.

Minecraft lacks most of these features. While there are villages, mineshafts, and ruined nether portals, they lack complexity or any other purpose beyond the surface level. Mojang should add different types of villages and other structures that make exploration more exciting.

4) Villager quests

The villagers are quite simple in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

A great thing about LEGO Fortnite is that players can recruit villagers and assign them tasks. This adds an element of progression to the game. Players can also take the villagers with them to explore the world or send them to gather resources.

Villagers in Minecraft just trade with players and nothing else. While players can cure zombie villagers and get better deals with them, there’s not much to do with the villagers other than trading. It would be great to send villagers to collect stuff or even recruit them to do things.

