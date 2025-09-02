This Minecraft mod allows you to entirely control mobs

Each mob in Minecraft has specific spawning conditions and loot tables. For example, axolotls will only spawn in Lush Cave biomes and have a very slim chance to spawn as a blue variant. Furthermore, they will drop a certain amount of XP and a specific item only. However, if you want to change all these details for every single mob, you can check out the In Control! mod.
Here are more details about In Control! mod for Minecraft.
Features and download guide for the In Control! mod for Minecraft
What does the In Control! mod offer?
In Control! is a powerful mod that gives you full control over how mobs behave in Minecraft. Using a flexible rule-based system, it lets you tweak when, where, and how mobs can spawn, fight, and drop loot.
All customizations are handled through simple JSON files located in the config/incontrol folder in the mod. This makes the mod easily customizable without requiring coding knowledge.
The spawn.json file is used to block or allow mobs from spawning under certain conditions, with options to alter attributes such as health or equipment.
The summonaid.json file applies specifically to zombies that are summoned as reinforcements.
In Minecraft 1.12, potentialspawn.json allows additional control by adding or removing potential spawn rules before normal checks occur in the game. For Minecraft 1.16 and later, spawner.json lets you adjust spawner-based behavior.
Beyond spawning, the mod also manages what each mob drops. The loot.json file can tweak mob drops based on various conditions. Another JSON file named experience.json gives you control over the amount of XP players earn from different mobs.
Hence, In Control! is a great mod for multiplayer servers, custom maps, or modpacks where you want to shape a unique survival experience.
How to download and install In Control! mod in Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing In Control! mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.20.1 or NeoForge for the game version 1.21.1.
- Head to CurseForge and search for the In Control! mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with either Forge 1.20.1 or NeoForge 1.21.1 as of now.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the title's launcher and find the Forge 1.20.1 or NeoForge 1.21.1 modded game version.
- Open the game, enter a world, and start tweaking the JSON files in the mod to alter mob spawns and drops.
