This Minecraft mod entirely changes players' interactions with armadillos

Armadillos are passive creatures that were added to Minecraft in April 2024. It was the winner of the mob vote competition 2023. The mob spawns in the Savanna biome and will jump and hide in its shell if you approach it while walking or sprinting. Mojang added a unique feature to brush the armadillo's shell to obtain its scutes. Apart from that, armadillos in the game also drop their scutes randomly while roaming around.

Since this was not realistic whatsoever, a modder created a mod called Hardened Armadillos to make them more robust and slightly realistic. Here is what the Minecraft mod has to offer.

Features and download guide for Minecraft Hardened Armadillos mod

What does the Hardened Armadillos mod offer?

You will not be able to brush scutes out of an armadillo's shell with this mod

As mentioned above, Hardened Armadillos is a mod that makes these adorable creatures partially realistic in terms of interactions. If this mod is active in the game, you will not be able to brush out any scutes from armadillos. The brush tool will not even work on the mob, let alone spawn a scute item from it. This adds to the realism since armadillo scutes cannot be obtained like this in real life.

Additionally, armadillos will not drop scutes randomly while roaming around if this mod is active. This is not entirely realistic, as armadillos do shed their scales, called scutes, throughout the year in real life. However, this mod feature still stays true to the name, "Hardened Armadillos".

Since this mod removes both methods of obtaining scutes, it adds the item to the armadillo's loot table. This means that you will have to kill an armadillo for it to drop scutes.

How to download and install Hardened Armadillos mod in Minecraft?

Hardened Armadillos can be easily downloaded from CurseForge

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Hardened Armadillos mod into Minecraft:

Download and install NeoForge for the game version 1.21.1. Head to CurseForge and search for the Hardened Armadillos mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with NeoForge 1.21.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root game directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the title's launcher and find the NeoForge 1.21.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and witness how your interactions will change with armadillos.

