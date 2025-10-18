  • home icon
Minecraft x Anti Social Social Club collab reveals new merch line

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Oct 18, 2025 15:55 GMT
Minecraft x Anti Social Social Club collab
Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft x Anti Social Social Club collab (Image via Anti Social Social Club/Mojang Studios)

Mojang has just revealed a Minecraft x Anti Social Social Club collab, introducing an array of new merchandise. The gaming giant has partnered with the iconic clothing brand to release an official line of clothing and accessories based on the bestselling title of all time.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft x Anti Social Social Club collaboration.

Minecraft x Anti Social Social Club collaboration introduces new line of clothing and themed accessories

The Minecraft Anti Social Social Club collaboration introduces an array of themed clothing and other accessories (Image via Anti Social Social Club/Mojang Studios)
Mojang has just revealed a new Minecraft x Anti Social Social Club, introducing an array of clothing and accessories based on the signature design and iconic styles from the franchise. The developers have joined hands with the popular clothing brand to release merchandise such as jerseys, shovels, backpacks, mugs, and stickers.

also-read-trending Trending
The designs on these clothing items and accessories retain the iconic style of Anti Social Social Club while seamlessly incorporating references and imagery from the block-shaped world of Minecraft. Apart from clothing items, the Minecraft x Anti Social Social Club also features additional items such as caps, bags, keychains, and others.

The collaboration is available for early access now and can be found on the official website. It is set to release globally at the following timings:

Saturday 10/18:

antisocialsocialclub.com 8AM PST

antisocialsocialclub.co.uk 11AM BST

Sunday 10/19:

antisocialsocialclub.jp 12AM JST

It is also worth mentioning that the developers have not confirmed if this is a limited-edition drop or a permanent partnership. Gamers and fans of the bestselling title can make their way over to the website and get their hands on these items and flaunt their yearning for the mines in style.

Minecraft nautilus guide: Spawning, taming, and uses

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

bell-icon Manage notifications