This Minecraft mod will keep you busy until the End update arrives

In recent years, Mojang has brought loads of new features to Minecraft's Nether and Overworld dimensions. However, they have not yet updated the End realm, which now feels a lot blander than the first two realms. As of now, there is no news about an End update by the developers. Hence, the community has created loads of mods that add new features to the game's last dimension.

One such Minecraft End mod is called Nullscape. Here are more details about the mod and a download guide.

Features and download guide for the Nullscape mod for Minecraft

What does the Nullscape mod offer?

Nullscape is a Minecraft mod that completely redesigns the End dimension, making it much grander and enhanced. It adds enormous landscape variations, such as tall cliffs, enormous floating islands, steep valleys, and deep void chasms, in place of the typical flat islands of vanilla End dimension.

With expansive areas that promote riskier exploration and movement, the entire End now appears much more interesting. Through terrain generation alone, the mod completely reimagines the End's atmosphere without adding any new mobs or structures. This mod is great for thrill-seeking Elytra flyers or end-game base builders.

Nullscape essentially boosts the End dimension's terrain height to 384 blocks, making the full use of the game's maximum block height. The mod offers four types of terrain generation: cracked, wavy floating islands, mountains, and meteor islands. The mod also generates a special area called Voltic Heat, which contains a tall chorus-fruit-like generation of glowstone, and stretching layers of blackstone on the surface.

Even with the bizarre scenery, Nullscape's performance is optimized to keep your frame rate intact. All in all, this mod significantly improves the End without sacrificing the essential feel of Minecraft. If you are bored with the same old dull End islands, you really must give this mod a try.

How to download and install the Nullscape mod for Minecraft?

Nullscape can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/Starmute)

Here is a guide on downloading and installing the Nullscape mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Fabric and Forge for the game version 1.21.7. Head to CurseForge and search for the Simple Copper Pipes mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Fabric and Forge 1.21.7 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Fabric and Forge 1.21.7 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring a completely transformed End dimension.

