Time until Minecraft Live 2025

The first Minecraft Live of 2025 is just around the corner. The event will take place today, where Mojang will announce all the latest news and developments of the popular sandbox game. They will discuss future game drops and A Minecraft Movie's release. As always, millions of fans will be eager to watch the live event.

Ad

Here is everything to know about the first Minecraft Live of 2025, including the time left and where to watch the live stream.

Countdown to Minecraft Live 2025

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The first Minecraft Live of 2025 will commence in about 9 hours at the time of writing this article. Above, you can see a countdown timer showing you when Mojang's now-bi-annual event will go live.

In 2024, they clarified that they will be hosting two live events every year to cover all the smaller game drops that will be released each year. Hence, this will be the first live event of 2025.

A few weeks ago, Mojang released a video announcing 2025's first Minecraft Live event. At the end of the upbeat dance video featuring many mobs, Mojang confirmed that Minecraft Live 2025 will take place on March 22, 2025, at 1 pm ET.

Ad

Here are the timings for other time zones:

IST - 10:30 pm

BST - 6 pm

JST - 2 am (March 23)

AEDT - 4 am (March 23)

GMT - 5 pm

CST (Central) - 12 pm

PT - 10 am

CST (China) - 1 am (March 23)

Since many other players will be watching the streams from other locations, they can pick any timings provided above and convert them to their timezone. This will allow them to tune into the stream and not miss any announcements.

Ad

How long will Minecraft Live 2025 be?

Ad

When Mojang first started live streaming MINECON back in 2017 and 2018, they were fairly long, usually longer than two hours. Recently, however, the company has massively reduced the Minecraft Live time to less than an hour.

In 2023, Mojang held a 50-minute live event where they announced major updates like 1.21. In 2024, they shortened it even further to only 31 minutes.

Another reason for shortening Minecraft Live so much is that Mojang will be conducting the event twice every year, as opposed to one event each year.

Ad

Hence, the first Minecraft Live of 2025 can be anywhere between 30 minutes to 1 hour long.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!