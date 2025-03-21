Everything confirmed for Minecraft Live 2025

Mojang will soon be conducting Minecraft Live, which occurs twice every year. The first event of 2025 will be held on March 22, where the developers will talk about the upcoming game drops, A Minecraft Movie, and other future content they have in store. Though they have not revealed a lot of details regarding the upcoming announcements, some broad topics are confirmed for 2025's first Minecraft Live.

Here are all the confirmed details about the first Minecraft Live in 2025.

Details confirmed for the first Minecraft Live 2025

Announcements for the first two game drops of 2025

One of the main topics of discussion in the first Minecraft Live 2025 will be the two upcoming game drops. After the 1.21.4 The Garden Awakens drop, Mojang has been working on the new spring game drop that will be released soon. The game drop is already in its pre-release phase.

It is confirmed by Mojang that the name of the immediate next game drop will be announced in the live event. Since all its features are already in the beta versions, the developers will not talk a lot about what's included in it.

The next major news will be the introduction of the second game drop coming this year. Mojang is set to introduce major new features in the next-to-next game drop, which they have already started working on after finishing the spring game drop.

One of the main upcoming features that Mojang has teased is a mysterious block that will have some relation with water. They released a short clip of the block on their official YouTube channel and stated that in a Minecraft Monthly video. This block will be released with the next to next drop.

Of course, information about these game drops is currently limited since Mojang has not spilled any beans about the live event.

Exclusive footage of A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie exclusive footage will be showcased in Minecraft Live. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

A Minecraft Movie is a feature film made by Warner Bros., Legendary Entertainment, and Mojang. The film will soon be released in theaters all around the world on April 4, 2025.

To further promote it, Mojang will show some exclusive scenes of the film in the first Minecraft Live 2025.

We have already seen a lot of shots of the film in multiple trailers and teasers Warner Bros. has released in the past few months. It is safe to say that the live event will yet again show more exciting scenes from the upcoming film.

Mysterious major feature that might change Minecraft drastically

In the most recent YouTube video, Mojang hinted that they will be introducing something that will change Minecraft forever. Of course, we do not get a lot of information from this sentence, but it does suggest that the developer is working on something big apart from these smaller game drops.

Hence, the first Minecraft Live 2025 will be announcing a major feature for a future update.

