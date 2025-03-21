Why a Minecraft YouTube cape can be more popular than TikTok capes

Mojang has recently collaborated with TikTok and Twitch to release two new capes to promote its upcoming feature film A Minecraft Movie. These capes are available as stream drop rewards, which players can claim by watching a Minecraft streamer on respective platforms for three minutes.

While both platforms are extremely popular and will promote the film and the game, an argument can be made that the Minecraft x YouTube cape will be more popular than the TikTok cape.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Reasons why a YouTube Minecraft cape can be a lot more popular than TikTok capes

YouTube is a lot more popular in Minecraft content compared to TikTok

The fact that YouTube is one of the biggest video platforms where fans have viewed the game's videos is one of the primary reasons Mojang should work on a unique cape.

In 2021, YouTube announced that Minecraft videos on the platform had amassed an incredible 1 trillion views — a milestone that only a few games have achieved. In comparison, TikTok is nowhere near that figure when the two platforms are compared.

YouTube released an animated video with a lot of Easter eggs and tributes to well-known content creators who popularized Minecraft on the platform. In the video, content creators TommyInnit, Dream, and PewDiePie were shown as their in-game characters.

Additionally, YouTube published a blog entry commemorating Minecraft's 15th anniversary in 2024. According to this post, the game's videos have received over 1,500,000,000,000 views, or 1.5 trillion, exceeding the previous milestone.

This is why a Minecraft x YouTube cape could be more popular than TikTok capes.

TikTok is banned in many countries

Gray areas showing the countries where TikTok's international version is banned. (Image via Wiki)

Another major reason why TikTok capes may never be as popular as YouTube capes is because TikTok is banned in many countries.

As shown in the picture above, TikTok is banned from some of the most densely populated countries like India, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, etc. Even China, where the social media originates from, has banned the international version of the app for security reasons.

This means that many people simply cannot even access the social media app, let alone claim the TikTok Minecraft cape. Since YouTube is available in most countries, Mojang can give its new capes to a lot more people by collaborating with YouTube.

Unfortunately, the Swedish game company has not yet collaborated with YouTube for a cape for unknown reasons.

