A Minecraft Movie is just around the corner and players are excited to see their favorite sandbox title represented on the big screen. Ahead of the theatrical release, Mojang is giving away a host of unique cosmetics as part of the celebrations, including free capes for players.

Here's how you can get your hands on the free A Minecraft Movie-themed cape from TikTok.

Mojang is offering players a free "Menace Cape" reward in Minecraft to celebrate the release of the upcoming A Minecraft Movie. The developers are giving away this unique character-creator item as part of their promotional ventures for the film's theatrical release.

Here's how you can get your hands on the free Menace Cape TikTok Reward in Minecraft:

Open TikTok on your preferred mobile device. Look for a Minecraft live stream by searching in the search bar or clicking on hashtags. Once you find a live stream, make sure it is a partner account. They will usually have the name of the event or reward in the title or description. Once you enter the event, you will notice a clock or a countdown timer on the left side of the screen. Watch the live stream for at least three minutes to complete the watch time quest. Once three minutes are over, click on the icon on the top left to retrieve your 5x5 code. Copy the 25-character code and head to the Redemption page. Make sure to sign in with your linked Microsoft account before redeeming the code. Now, paste the code in the blank space. Click on Redeem and confirm the binding of the reward. Once done, you can claim the free Menace Cape TikTok Reward in Minecraft Bedrock to celebrate A Minecraft Movie.

Players can claim and redeem this free A Minecraft Movie-themed cape by watching TikTok live events until April 6, 2025. Head to the social media platform and follow the steps listed above to claim the free character creator item. Once claimed, you can redeem it from the redemption page and add it to your Dressing Room.

After claiming the Menace Cape, you can access and use it from the capes tab under Dressing Room in the Bedrock edition of Minecraft. Since capes are one of the most sought-after cosmetics in the game, it comes as no surprise that players will want to get their hands on the unique item based on the nether portal.

Also read: A Minecraft Movie world premiere to be hosted in London

