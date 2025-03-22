What time does Minecraft Live 2025 start?

The long-awaited Minecraft Live event of 2025 is just around the corner and there is immense hype around it. The year has been wonderful for the game, with the developers adding a ton of great items and mobs to the blocky world. Features like the firefly bush, new mob spawn eggs, and mob variants for cows, pigs, and chickens have given players hope about Mojang prioritizing the Overworld.

That said, Minecraft Live 2025 starts at 1 pm Eastern Time on March 22, 2025. You can watch the event on the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. If you are from a different timezone, here’s when the event will start in your region.

Minecraft Live 2025 timing

The Minecraft Live event shed more light on the upcoming Spring Drop update that brings the locator bar feature to the game. The developers are expected to announce other upcoming features, and players might even get more information about A Minecraft Movie.

Here are the livestream timings for different time zones:

ET (Eastern Time) – 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 22

– 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 22 CT (Central Time) – 12 pm, Saturday, March 22

– 12 pm, Saturday, March 22 MT (Mountain Time) – 11:00 am, Saturday, March 22

– 11:00 am, Saturday, March 22 PT (Pacific Time) – 10:00 am, Saturday, March 22

– 10:00 am, Saturday, March 22 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) – 5:00 pm, Saturday, March 22

– 5:00 pm, Saturday, March 22 CET (Central European Time) – 6:00 pm, Saturday, March 22

– 6:00 pm, Saturday, March 22 IST (India Standard Time) – 10:30 pm, Saturday, March 22

– 10:30 pm, Saturday, March 22 JST (Japan Standard Time) – 2:00 am, Sunday, March 23

– 2:00 am, Sunday, March 23 AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) – 4:00 am, Sunday, March 23

These are exciting times for Minecraft fans as the game is getting its first live-action movie, new updates, and collaborations with brands like Razer and McDonald’s. It seems that finally, players will get the kind of updates and features they have been hoping for years.

One of these is the locator bar, a great tool that helps you find other players in the game. Earlier, the only way to determine the location of other players was by asking them their coordinates or looking at the locator map and then figuring out the exact spot. The locator bar makes this process a lot easier.

Many fans are expecting Mojang Studios to announce something for the end dimension as well. That particular region of the game has had nothing to offer the players and has been neglected by the developers in recent times. Perhaps things might change this year.

