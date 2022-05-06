Top 10 additions expected to come to Minecraft in 2022

2021 was quite the year for Minecraft due to great updates such as the two-part Caves & Cliffs release, and 2022 seems to be shaping up to bring even more excitement for players.

So far in 2022, Mojang has announced Minecraft's upcoming 1.19 update, also known as The Wild Update, which is slated to be released at some point later this year. Thanks to preview snapshots and beta programs for the update, players have been able to enjoy many features that will see a full release in 2022.

Though some of these implementations may not make the final build of The Wild Update, there's still plenty to look forward to.

Amazing Minecraft features expected to come to the game this year

10) Mud Blocks

Mud blocks can be remade into many different block variants, much like stone and cobblestone (Image via Mojang)

Soon to be found in swamp biomes and its new mangrove variant, mud blocks are finally making their way to Minecraft.

In addition to being creatable via applying a water bottle to a dirt block, mud blocks can also be strained through dripstone by being placed atop a dripstone block in order to turn it into clay, creating a renewable source of clay for the first time in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Furthermore, mud can be formed into packed mud, which can then be turned into mud bricks, stairs, walls, and more, much like other blocks such as stone, cobblestone, etc.

9) Boats with chests

Players can make water travel much more convenient with this new boat variant (Image via Phoenix SC/YouTube)

Chests have been integrated in past Minecraft transportation. However, The Wild Update seeks to bring extra storage to more means of transportation by adding chests to boats.

This should allow players to venture through rivers, lakes, and oceans in search of new locations without worrying about building a place to store their items or trekking back to their base. Granted, this is only a single chest on the boat and not double, but it's certainly better than nothing.

8) Goat Horns

After phasing in and out of Minecraft lately, goat horns return in earnest (Image via Mojang)

Goat horns have been sort of an oddity in Minecraft, shifting between being available in the vanilla game and being locked behind the experimental gameplay toggle found in Bedrock Edition. However, The Wild Update has reworked goat horns substantially, and they should be returning when version 1.19 goes live.

Obtainable by goats after they ram a solid, naturally-occurring block, players can use goat horns to produce different sounds as the horn's sound depends on the goat's personality that dropped it. These items can also be found in pillager outposts if players don't want to bait goats into ramming solid blocks.

7) New Status Effects and Enchantments

Darkness is a new status effect limiting players' vision (Image via Mojang)

With many more visible additions, Minecraft players can also experience the latest detrimental status effect and enchant their gear with a new enchantment.

The new Darkness status effect can be triggered in the deep dark biome when a sculk shrieker block is disturbed, and it pulses players' vision in and out from standard vision to complete darkness. Meanwhile, players can enchant their leggings or boots with the new Swift Sneak enchantment, which can be found in book form in ancient city structures.

This new enchantment allows players to move faster while crouching and sneaking, which can be very helpful in the eerie new biome.

6) Echo Shards and the Recovery Compass

The echo compass should prove to be an incredibly helpful tool (Image via ECKOSOLDIER/YouTube)

Many new loot items can be found in Minecraft 1.19's ancient cities, including the intriguing echo shards. At the moment, these items can be crafted into a recovery compass, which can be one of the more helpful additions debuting in The Wild Update.

This compass allows players to point out the spot where they last died to quickly recover their items if they need to. It obviously won't help in Minecraft Hardcore, but otherwise, the recovery compass should greatly aid players of any stripe.

5) Mangrove Swamp Biomes

Mangrove swamps bring some much-needed variance to swamp biomes (Image via Mojang)

Over the years, Minecraft players have likely noticed that swamp biomes have been somewhat stale, lacking much of anything past the occasional witch hut. Fortunately, The Wild Update brings along mangrove swamps, complete with the titular trees with deep root systems reaching down into the water.

This provides access to mangrove trees, a new type of wood resource, and new mobs such as frogs and fireflies. Swamps needed some diversity, and mangrove swamps are bringing it along nicely.

4) Many new mobs

The allay, winner of Minecraft Live 2021's mob vote (Image via Mojang)

Creating new biomes and locations in Minecraft wouldn't do without some new mobs to go along with them. Among these are the helpful allay, who love note blocks and can assist players by collecting loose items, frogs, which grow from tadpoles into different variants based on temperature and can create froglights and slime balls by eating magma cubes and small slimes, respectively, and the dreaded Warden, the protector of the deep dark biome.

Each of these mobs brings a little something different, increasing the already impressive diversity of mobs found in Minecraft's worlds.

3) The Deep Dark Biome and Ancient Cities

The deep dark biome is finally making its appearance after being pushed back (Image via Mojang)

Originally planned to release during Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang pushed back the release date of the deep dark biome to expand on the concept.

From early impressions, this seems to have been worth it as the deep dark is now much more in-depth and includes ancient city structures full of loot. However, players will have to tread lightly in the deep dark. Sculk blocks are sensitive to player activity, and upsetting the sculk shriekers too often can quickly lead to a showdown with the Warden.

2) New music tracks

Minecraft's newest music disc will take some time to assemble due to the rarity of its shards (Image via Camman18/YouTube)

Minecraft's music has always been rich, and the game's repertoire of songs is expanding. This includes three new tracks by Lena Raine that play in-game and in menus, including Firebugs, Aerie, and Labyrinthine.

In addition to in-game music, players can also collect a new music disc called "5." However, this music disc should be tough to acquire due to the need to assemble it from nine disc fragments. These fragments are found only within ancient cities, and their appearance rate is quite low in ancient city loot chests so far.

1) Sculk and Reinforced Deepslate

Sculk growing throughout the deep dark biome (Image via Mojang)

These are two new block types native to the deep dark biome. Sculk comes in many different variants. The alien-looking block includes standard sculk, growing sculk veins, sculk catalysts that can spread sculk from dead mobs, and sculk shriekers that emit a screaming sound when disturbed.

Sculk sensors can also pick up players' movements and sounds and alert nearby shriekers, making these blocks quite dangerous in their own right.

Meanwhile, players can find reinforced deepslate blocks lining the outside of ancient cities, sporting a much higher durability than their standard counterparts.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

