Top 10 secret Minecraft facts that will blow your mind

Minecraft was first made public way back in 2009, and the sandbox block game got its anticipated official release two years later in 2011. A decade later, Minecraft continues to achieve unrivaled success and popularity among players from all age groups.

In its long history, there have been several updates adding tons of new content to the game. Only a few handfuls of players might know about all the features in Minecraft. Players can always learn something new about their favorite video game.

There are many secret facts and features hidden in the game that players may not know. This article looks at ten hidden secrets about the iconic game.

10 Minecraft secrets you may not know

10) Bedrock has blast resistance of 3,600,000

Bedrock block (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, there are not many indestructible blocks, and bedrock is the most commonly known unbreakable block. Although invincible, bedrock also has a specific blast resistance value like every other block.

A bedrock block has a blast resistance of 3,600,000. For better understanding, dirt blocks have a blast resistance of 0.2. No wonder thousands of TNTs do not affect bedrock blocks.

9) Dragon egg can be duplicated

The dragon egg is deemed as one of the rarest blocks in Minecraft, as every world can only have one naturally-generated dragon egg. This is why many players treat the dragon egg as an invaluable possession.

However, there is a glitch that allows players to duplicate the dragon egg. As the dragon egg is affected by gravity, players can use end portals to duplicate the dragon egg just like other gravity affect blocks such as sand, gravel, concrete powder, etc.

8) Creeper sees the world in a tinted green effect

Creeper was an end product caused by a glitch that became one of the most iconic game characters. There are many mysteries surrounding creepers in Minecraft. In spectator mode, players can see any mob's point of view. For some reason, creeper sees everything with a green visual effect.

7) Enderman has an inverted colors effect

Like creepers, endermen also have a weird and eerie point of view. These tall creatures from the End dimension look at things with inverted colors. Weirdly enough, with this effect, the endstone found in the End dimension looks green like grass blocks from the Overworld.

6) Cookie kills parrots

When it comes to real-life creatures, Mojang tries their best to ensure the information available in-game is appropriate and correct. As chocolate is poisonous to parrots in the real world, Minecraft parrots also die from eating cookies.

5) The Warden is stronger than the Ender Dragon and the Wither

Caliban Darklock @cdarklock We can cheese the dragon, we can cheese the wither, we can cheese every mob. It's all easy, even in hard difficulty, even in hardcore. And now here's the warden and it's not like the other bosses and we don't LIKE it. We can cheese the dragon, we can cheese the wither, we can cheese every mob. It's all easy, even in hard difficulty, even in hardcore. And now here's the warden and it's not like the other bosses and we don't LIKE it.

The Warden is a new hostile mob who is part of The Wild Update. Even though it is a regular hostile mob, the Warden's strength is nothing to jest at. It is much more powerful than the only two boss-type mobs in Minecraft: the Ender Dragon and the Wither, and can easily defeat them.

4) End crystals can be teleported from the End to the Overworld

Upon entering the End dimension for the first time, players will find a multitude of end crystals lying atop the tall obsidian pillars. These end crystals point a beam towards the origin of the dimension. They will also explode even due to a tiny disturbance like regular end crystals.

However, with the help of glitches and redstone mechanics, players can force an end crystal to pass through the exit portal of the End dimension.

3) Halloween easter eggs

In Minecraft, some things happen only during Halloween. On October 31, the home screen always has "OOoooOOOoooo! Spooky!" splash text. Also, some mobs like zombies, wither skeletons, husks, and more spawn wearing a carved pumpkin or jack o' lantern.

2) The killer bunny

Natália Zilio @Natizilda awww I can't believe there was going to have the Monty Python killer bunny in minecraft



apparently the devs thought it was a tired joke but I'd laugh a lot if I saw that awww I can't believe there was going to have the Monty Python killer bunny in minecraftapparently the devs thought it was a tired joke but I'd laugh a lot if I saw that

Players can spawn unused mobs using commands. One of the unused mobs, the killer bunny, is a reference to the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. The mob looks the same as rabbits but has a pure white texture with blood-red eyes.

The killer bunny is an extremely dangerous hostile mob. Players should not fall prey to its adorable appearance as it can deal up to six hearts of damage in hard difficulty.

1) Minceraft

Minceraft logo (Image via Mojang)

Not many players look at the game title shown every time in the home menu. There is a 0.01% for the main menu screen to display a title saying "Minceraft" instead of "Minecraft." As both words look very similar, many players do not see the difference.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

