Top 3 uses of Rockets in Minecraft

Rockets are pretty useful in Minecraft. They can be a challenge to obtain since they use firework stars and cannot be found naturally. Firework stars need gunpowder, colored dye and one extra ingredient. Once they're done, many players like to have them in bulk because they're so useful.

They technically only have three uses in vanilla Minecraft, with mods and behavior packs potentially being able to change that. Still, all three are pretty good and useful, but here's where firework rockets can shine.

Three best uses for firework rockets in Minecraft

3) Fireworks

Want all the spectacle of your own fireworks show, without the minor inconvenience of burning your house down? Do it in Minecraft instead!

Fireworks can be used exactly as they normally are: as fireworks. They can be launched by players or by a dispenser with some redstone, but either way they can be sent up into the sky to explode and shower the night sky with color. This doesn't really help players do anything, but it is quite delightful to watch.

Firework rockets can come in all different colors and can be put into a dispenser to be shot out at random. Players can set up a redstone power source, sit back and watch the show. They don't have to, but that's the best way to use the fireworks show.

2) Crossbow ammo

Rocket ammo (Image via Jira Minecraft)

Crossbows are arguably better than bows for several reasons. The main reason is that they can use more than just arrows. Arrows can be useful and pack a punch, but the ammo that crossbows can use is far stronger. Firework rockets can be loaded into crossbows and deal damage to players or mobs.

However, they will only deal damage if they are crafted with a firework star, which causes the explosion. Using a crossbow with Multishot I will also allow players to shoot three fireworks at a time while only using one. That combination can make for a deadly weapon.

1) Elytra fuel

nickmqb @nickmqb #iCE40 #iCEBreaker Flying around in the FPGA Minecraft clone using an elytra & firework rockets! #FPGA Flying around in the FPGA Minecraft clone using an elytra & firework rockets! #FPGA #iCE40 #iCEBreaker https://t.co/Fj7ngrzp9q

The best use for fireworks is to boost elytras. Elytras are great and can effectively eliminate fall damage, but they're more useful when players have the ability to take off from the ground. That's only possible with fireworks, which is why they're so useful.

These rockets don't require explosions so they don't need to have firework stars in them. This also makes them easier and cheaper to make, which is also good. All in all, this is the easiest, cheapest and best way to use fireworks in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

