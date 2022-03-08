Top 3 uses of weakness potion in Minecraft

There are tons of different potions available in Minecraft. Since they were introduced in the 0.12.1 update, gamers have been able to use potions to swim in lava, remove fall damage and travel at insane speeds.

One of the more useful potions has to be the weakness potion. It might seem simple based on the name, but it's anything but. Here are a few of the best uses for the potion that's made with a fermented spider eye and a water bottle and doesn't need blaze powder.

Minecraft: Best uses for the weakness potion

3) Effective against enemies

Naturally, one of the best ways to use the weakness potion is against one's enemies. That could mean players or mobs, though it should be noted that passive mobs and bosses (the Wither and Ender Dragon) are not affected by this potion.

Given that mobs won't drink potions and an enemy player won't drink this one, it should be turned into a splash potion. It can then be thrown at the enemy to give them the weakness effect.

2) For achievements

There are a few achievements or advancements that require Minecraft players to use a potion of weakness. One of them is called "Zombie Doctor," which requires players to heal a zombie villager with a potion of weakness and golden apple.

Another advancement is called "A Furious Cocktail." In this, players need to have every potion effect applied. This includes weakness and others, such as Jump Boost or Regeneration.

Another advancement, "How Did We Get Here?" involves having every status effect, including weakness, applied to one's foe. For now, there are no other advancements with the weakness potion.

1) Healing a zombie villager

Zombie villagers can be cured with the potion

The most useful way to use a weakness potion is to heal a zombie villager. Not only does this satisfy the aforementioned achievement, but it allows players to permanently get great deals on trades.

They can be turned and repeatedly cured to reduce the price all the way down to a single emerald.

