Top 3 ways to travel between caves and surface in Minecraft 1.18

After the release of the Minecraft 1.18 version, players will get to experience a brand new world generation in the game. With the vertical height of the world increasing, players will try to find the easiest and most efficient ways of commuting between cave mines and their bases on the surface.

Minecraft is known for cave mining where players frequently dig deep underground to find valuable items and explore. However, going up and down vertically can be tedious. Hence, there are few ways in which players can efficiently travel between caves and the surface.

3 best ways to travel between caves and surface in Minecraft 1.18

Although there are many ways to travel vertically in the game, here are the top 3 ways to travel caves and surface in Minecraft 1.18:

3) Stairs

Stairway down to caves (Image via The Endless)

This is the most basic and easiest way to commute between caves and surface in the game. Players can dig diagonally to create a stair-like hole and place stairs on blocks to create the simplest travel method.

However, this is not the most efficient way as players will need to press W to keep walking up or down the stairs. Plus, it can take a lot of time because after Minecraft 1.18, the underground part of the world is getting much deeper.

2) Railway system

Railway system (Image via Trevor Bowen, Wordpress)

Building a proper railway system is a great way to commute between caves and surface. Rails can be made with iron and sticks and can be placed diagonally on blocks, creating a slope on which minecarts can roll down to the caves.

Players can also make powered rails so that minecarts can be pushed upwards as well. If they give enough time to build this, players can create a functionalrailway system which automatically takes them up and down.

1) Water Elevator

Water Elevator (Image via Minecraft)

Water elevators are the best way to travel between caves and surface in Minecraft 1.18. Players can make these elevators with the help of two main blocks, soul sand and magma block. Soul sand pushes everything up the water, and magma blocks pull them down.

Hence, players can create two water elevators, one for going up and one for going down. To do this, players will have to create a single block of water vertical tunnel and place the soul sand or magma block below them. Remember that every water block must be a source.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

