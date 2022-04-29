Top 4 command block creations in Minecraft

There are three different types of command blocks in Minecraft. With all three, players have been able to build some incredible things. Minecraft is a relatively simple game, but those command blocks and redstone have opened it up to nearly anything.

Players have used the combination of command blocks and redstone devices to create things that probably shouldn’t be possible in a game like Minecraft. However, expert crafters have pulled off the unthinkable. Here are a few examples of that.

Best command block builds in Minecraft

4) Villagernado

Villagernado (Image via u/MrPomajdor on Reddit)

This command block and redstone creation does incredible damage to villages. Like a tornado, it comes in and completely wrecks everything. The Redditor who made it also recently updated it to include fire so the damage is increased. They originally intended to decimate a Pillager Outpost, but this is going above and beyond.

3) Wordle

Wordle has taken the entire world by storm, and that includes Minecraft. One Redditor was able to create the hit word game in-game. It took a ton of command blocks, redstone and more to pull off, but they did so in spectacular fashion.

The game is a little slow, but it has everything that Wordle does. It also features fairly simple words, but that's not an issue. It's an incredible feat regardless of all of that.

2) 3D hand

Things in Minecraft are often built in 3D. This is admittedly much harder to do, but they're still done fairly often. Statues of players' favorite characters and other things have been built time and again.

What makes this unique is the fact that it's built automatically. The player doesn't place a single one of the blocks that makes up this 3D hand. Redstone and command blocks do all of it for them, which is incredible.

1) Gameboy emulator

The Nintendo Gameboy is one of the older gaming consoles out there. It was first introduced in 1989, just a few short years after the NES broke through. Still, its processing abilities and game capabilities are such that emulating it in another game should be impossible. Through the use of redstone and command blocks, one Redditor did just that, though.

They were able to recreate Tetris, which is admittedly fairly simple. However, Pokemon (presumably Red or Blue) is not and neither is the original Mario Bros. game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul