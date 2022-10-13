Top 4 interesting fan-made Minecraft lore theories in 2022

Minecraft's storyline is one of the most fascinating topics in its vast community. Millions of players have discussed, or at least thought about, what the blocky game is all about. Though there is a set path on which the player needs to go in order to finish it and roll credits, almost no one knows what it really means.

Even after so many years, Mojang is yet to reveal any information about the game's story aspect and has mostly left it to the player's imagination. This boomed the concept of lore theories that are constantly discussed about existing and new features that get added to the game. This article will explore some of the best lore concepts that have come out this year.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Also, these are only fan-made lore theories and have not been confirmed by Mojang in any way.

4 fan-made theories about Minecraft's story, ranked (2022)

4) Story about netherite

Though netherite was released in Minecraft a few years ago, it is still a fascinating material to explore and delve into. Stronger than diamonds, this mysterious material can only be found in the Nether. One theory is that this material is other-worldly since nothing can be harder than diamonds in real-life.

The theory further explains how Piglins are a special race living in the Nether who mined most of the netherite to keep themselves strong and used it to fight against ancient civilizations. Hence, the material is very rare and is occasionally found in Bastion Remnants.

3) Phantoms and their story

This is one of the more bizarre Minecraft theories released this year as it talks about Phantoms, one of Minecraft's most hated mobs. The theory first debunks another theory of Phantoms being hallucinations, since they drop an item and can also be named, which prevents them from despawning.

Secondly, the theory delves deep into comparing the Phantom with Ender Dragon and picking on several similarities and connections. One of the most fascinating connections is made through Elytra and and Phantom Membranes.

2) Allay and their story

With the Minecraft 1.19 update, Mojang added the cute Allay because it won the previous year's Mob Vote. Interestingly, loads of players instantly saw similarities between the Allay and Vex. Furthermore, its spawn location further cemented the idea that Illagers were converting them into the latter mob.

However, this particular theory goes on to explain how these mobs are, in fact, pure souls of ancient civilization that used to live long before the player character. This also stems from the fact that the Allays wants to help out with items.

1) Warden and the story of Deep Dark biome

The Warden and the Deep Dark biome are arguably the most fascinating Minecraft additions in a very long time. The Ancient City, corrupted with sculk blocks, hints towards a fascinating story. This theory supports the popular thought of how the city center statue is in fact a portal.

However, it explains how the Warden came from that portal and gradually corrupted the Overworld with sculk blocks. Additionally, it implies that the massacre carried out by the Warden is the result of all the sculk spreading out since it feeds off of the dead and converts nearby areas.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes