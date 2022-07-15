Top 4 situations to use the quick charge enchantment in Minecraft 1.19 update

The quick charge is a special enchantment in the Minecraft 1.19 update that can only be applied to crossbows. Crossbows are lesser-known ranged weapons in the game and are rarely used by players. They can deal heavier damage compared to bows; however, they take a lot of time to load and shoot. This is where the quick charge enchantment comes into play.

Crossbows have a different set of enchantments that can enhance their power. Quick charge decreases the time it takes for players to load any ammunition to the weapon. It takes about 1.25 seconds for players to get the weapon ready in the game, but each level of enchantment can reduce that time by 0.25 seconds. Due to this, players can use the enchanted crossbow effectively in several situations in the game.

Four best situations to use quick charge enchantment in Minecraft 1.19 update

4) Shooting fireworks in quick succession

Shooting fireworks in quick succession (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Some players might not use crossbows to fight opponents, but rather to have fun and shoot firework rockets in the sky. However, the loading time on the weapon can slow the celebrations down. This can be easily tackled with the quick charge enchantment as players can load fireworks and shoot them in quick succession. While celebrating something, crossbows will become ideal for shooting fireworks.

3) During PvP battles

Quick charge can be effective in PvP battles (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Crossbows can be used with firework rockets and a firework star to deal heavy damage to opponents. During PvP battles on servers, this enchantment can be highly effective as players can shoot loads of arrows or fireworks in a short amount of time. Level 3 of the quick charge enchantment is the best since it can load crossbows almost instantly. This gives players using the crossbow a huge advantage over their opponents in PvP.

2) Fighting several hostile mobs

Loads of hostile mobs can collectively attack the player (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

If players are fighting several hostile mobs, they will have to attack more mobs at once, which will require them to quickly load their crossbows and shoot. Hence, quick charge enchantment can be of great help in this scenario. Quickly loading arrows or fireworks will allow them to shoot quickly and kill more mobs.

1) Defeating strong boss mobs

Ender Dragon can be killed quickly with quick charge (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

In Minecraft, one of the best ways to use this enchantment is against a boss mob. Ender Dragons, Withers, and even Wardens have a huge amount of health. Additionally, they can be hard to hit due to their unpredictable movement in the game. In these situations, the loading time of a crossbow can be quite annoying. This enchantment can reduce this time so that players can shoot more ammunition at the boss mob to kill them quickly. Players can also combine this with multi-shot enchantment to shoot several arrows and fireworks at once.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

