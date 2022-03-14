Top 4 uses of Axolotls in Minecraft

In the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs part one update, Axolotls were introduced as a new passive and friendly mob, along with goats. They were instantly a hit, and people loved them for how cute they looked.

Players quickly jumped into the game to find them and befriend them. Axolotls are aquatic mobs that are friendly towards players and hostile towards other aquatic mobs.

After the Minecraft 1.18 update, they only spawned in the Lush Caves biome. They can be kept in a water bucket and fed tropical fish. If players use them the right way, they can help with specific underwater scenarios and fights.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top four ways to use Axolotls in Minecraft

4) As a cute pet

Tropical fish makes them breed (Image via Minecraft)

Though this is not a use, it is simply a way for players to have yet another pet-like mob. Unlike wolves and cats, these aquatic mobs cannot be adequately tamed. However, players can gain their trust by feeding them tropical fish.

They can later accompany players in several fights to help defeat hostile aquatic mobs. If players have a swimming pool or an aquarium, they can be a cute addition to the base.

3) Clear out a water body

They attack all kinds of aquatic mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Suppose players want a body of water without any other mobs spawning unnecessarily. In that case, they can employ these cute predators that can attack almost any aquatic mob, be it a cod or a squid.

The only aquatic mobs they don't attack are dolphins and turtles. They can keep a custom-made body of water completely clean.

2) Helps in regenerating health

Healing power of friendship advancement after the regeneration effect applies (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the best ways to use these mobs in challenging situations. When players are fighting other hostile mobs with the cute predator, it can occasionally affect their regeneration status.

This is their way of saying 'thank you' for fighting alongside them in defeating hostile mobs. This is quite beneficial while fighting in ocean monuments or underwater ruins.

1) Helps fight hostile mobs

Axolotls attacking a guardian (Image via Mojang)

This is arguably the best feature of Axolotl. They help players fight all kinds of hostile aquatic mobs, from Drowned to Elder Guardians. They have a trick where they play dead after getting hit so that the hostile mobs don't attack them.

They regenerate their health and get back into the fight during this time. Players can take their army into battle to have higher ground.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar