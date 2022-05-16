Top 4 uses of chickens in Minecraft

Chickens are one of the most common mobs in Minecraft. During the day, they spawn quite often alongside sheep, pigs, and cows. They also happen to be the easiest mob to kill as they only have four health points and can be killed with two hits from the player's fist. Chickens will drop a few items when they're dead.

These creatures may seem like an afterthought as if they aren't as good or as important as the other passive mobs they are grouped with. However, they are actually quite useful. Here are their best uses.

Minecraft players need to consider these top uses of chickens

4) Feathers

Emiliano Ainchil Calahorra 🇲🇽 @EmiACalahorra Google Docs? Microsoft Word??? Nah, I use the Minecraft Book and Quill for my note taking, paper writing, essay making necessities Google Docs? Microsoft Word??? Nah, I use the Minecraft Book and Quill for my note taking, paper writing, essay making necessities https://t.co/9ckBkVanlG

Feathers are, besides the meat, the only item that chickens drop. They can drop zero to two feathers upon death, with that number increasing to one to four when they're killed by players using Looting III enchanted swords.

Feathers are pretty useful. With commands, they can be equipped as headgear and are also part of the following crafting recipes:

Arrow

Book and Quill

Firework Stars

Feathers can only come from tamed cats who bring it as a gift (a pretty rare occurrence) or by killing chickens or parrots. Chickens are far more common than parrots.

3) XP

The majority of mobs drop XP when killed. In fact, bats are the only mob that doesn't drop XP, making it one of the most useless mobs in the entire game. Chickens do, fortunately, drop XP and can be made to do so in more ways than one. They can be killed for three XP orbs. If they are successfully bred, they'll drop up to seven orbs.

Breeding and then killing them is the best way to get lots of XP and ensure there are always more chickens to continue the cycle.

2) Eggs

Aside from XP, raw chicken, and feathers, these creatures have one more item they can drop, though it's not when they are killed or bred. They can lay eggs randomly, and an egg thrown on the ground has a one-eighth chance of spawning a chick. This is an effective way to spawn them; they are the only mob that can be spawned using an egg without Creative.

These eggs are also useful for crafting. Pumpkin pie and cake, two of the best food items in Minecraft, use eggs in their crafting recipes.

1) Food

An automatic chicken cooker (Image via Jira Minecraft)

Ultimately, cooked chicken is the best use of chickens in Minecraft. Like most mobs, they are most useful when they are killed and eaten. Cooked chicken has a good hunger saturation and restores six hunger points, making it a quality food item.

Killing a chicken with a Fire Aspect enchanted sword is a great way to accumulate cooked chicken.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

