Top 4 uses of flint in Minecraft

Flint is a very important item in Minecraft. With this item, players can craft various things that are highly essential for them to progress further. Though, other than one major use, players might not know that it can be used to craft other blocks and items as well.

Flint is a common item that can be found by shoveling gravel blocks. There is a 10% chance of the item dropping while breaking gravel blocks, though it can be increased with a fortune enchantment. It can also be obtained by trading with a fletcher.

All 4 types of use for flint in Minecraft

4) Crafting fletching table

Fletching table for villagers (Image via Minecraft)

It can be used to craft a fletching table, though most players will hardly craft or use this block. As of right now, the fletching table can't be used by players in any way. However, it can be used to employ villagers as fletchers. Fletcher can mainly trade arrows and other ranged weapon items with players (except tridents).

3) Trading

It can be traded with several professional villagers (Image via Minecraft)

These items can be used to trade with fletchers, toolsmiths and weaponsmiths villagers. At the apprentice level, fletchers can trade one emerald for 26 of them. Journeyman level toolsmiths can also buy 30 of them for one emerald. Journeyman level weaponsmiths can buy 24 of them for one emerald.

2) Crafting Arrows

It can be used to craft arrows (Image via Mojang)

New players usually take arrows from skeletons and use them. But after a while, they will need loads of arrows to fight various hostile mobs and other players in the game. Hence, they can craft arrows with this item by combining it with a feather and stick. In one go, players can craft four arrows using one unit of each item while crafting.

1) Crafting flint and steel

This item helps players to activate nether portal (Image via Mojang)

This is the most used product that can be crafted with the help of this item. As soon as players enter the game, they quickly progress and venture into the Nether. However, a Nether portal needs to be lit to be activated. The only way to light it is by using flint and steel. This can be crafted by combining one iron ingot with the item.

Edited by R. Elahi