Top 4 uses of mud bricks in Minecraft 1.19 update

Mud bricks are brand new blocks that were added to the game with the Minecraft 1.19 update. These blocks can be crafted by players with the help of packed mud made from normal mud blocks and wheat. Mud bricks are new building blocks in the game that can be used for several purposes, especially for constructing structures.

Apart from this, The Wild Update also added four new mobs: Warden, Frog, Tadpole, and Allay. Wardens will spawn if players make any noise in the new Deep Dark Biome, whereas Frogs can be found in the new Mangrove Swamp and normal Swamp biomes. In the new Mangrove Swamps, players will also be able to find mud that can be converted into mud brick blocks.

Four ways to use mud bricks in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) To build mud huts

Mud bricks can be used to build huts (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Mud bricks are a brand new set of building blocks that players can use while constructing any structure in the game. They are similar to other brick blocks but are different in texture and color. Since they are brown in color, they are excellent for making small huts. Mud is usually used to build huts in real life; hence, it translates perfectly to the game as well. Combining mud bricks with mangrove wood blocks will bring variety to the hut.

2) To build fences with mud brick walls

Mud brick walls can be used as fences (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Minecraft players will also be able to craft walls with the new mud brick blocks. Nearly all strong blocks present in the game can be converted into walls. Mud brick walls will offer great reinforcement to structures and protection against hostile mobs. The new texture of mud bricks will be ideal for building walls and setting up a parameter around the base.

3) Mud brick roofs

Mud brick roofs can protect builds from burning from lightning (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Minecraft players can place six mud brick blocks in the shape of stairs on the crafting table to craft mud brick stairs. This variant of stairs will be as strong as other brick stairs made from stone blocks. Hence, they are excellent at reinforcing the exterior walls and roof of a build. Lightning is a dangerous phenomenon that can burn wood blocks of a house and destroy it. This can be prevented by placing strong blocks like mud brick stairs on the ceiling.

4) To change note block instrument

Note block plays bass drum when placed over mud brick (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Similar to other blocks in the game, the new mud bricks can also change the instrument played from the note block. When these blocks are placed below a note block, it produces a 'bass drum' sound. Hence, if players are trying to create a melody, mud bricks can be used underneath note blocks as well.

