Top 4 X-Ray glitches in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19

Minecraft is a great game, but every game has its share of bugs and glitches. Sometimes these glitches are problematic, but at other times they can be helpful as well. One of the best examples of this is x-ray glitches, which allow players to look through solid blocks to find materials or structures.

Though Mojang occasionally patches these glitches out, it's still possible for Minecraft players to utilize some of them after patch 1.19. This is particularly prevalent in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, as players have reported various glitches that still provide at least partial x-ray vision.

Below, players can find some of these tactics that still operate as intended.

Working Minecraft: Bedrock Edition X-Ray glitches in version 1.19

4) Boat Method

A boat placed in an x-ray hallway (Image via Rediscover Redstone/Youtube)

This is one of the longest-running x-ray glitches in recent builds of the game. The method requires nothing more than a pickaxe, a boat, and a potion of night vision. Players will want to head underground and dig a one-block wide, two-block high tunnel as long as they'd like. Once the tunnel has been dug with a pickaxe, players can place their boat on one side of the tunnel's wall.

After drinking their potion of night vision, all Minecraft players need to do is enter the boat and nudge themselves slowly towards the wall. Doing so should allow players to clip through the wall, and their night vision potion will provide them sight into nearby structures.

3) Piston/Slab Method

A player uses an x-ray with only a few pistons (Image via Luprik/Youtube)

With two slabs, two building blocks, two pistons, and two levers, Minecraft players can easily obtain x-ray vision. This method also benefits from a potion of night vision like many others.

The process is fairly simple: Players will want to carve out a hallway, then place one piston on the ground facing them, with the other attached to the roof. In front of each piston, place a slab. Then, place a building block above/under the pistons with a lever attached to each. Lastly, players can simply activate the lower piston, then the upper piston. This should provide x-ray vision above players.

2) Snow Method

This snow-oriented x-ray glitch has yet to be fixed (Image via Minecraft Bug Report)

This simple Bedrock Edition method should easily provide players with x-ray vision with almost no effort. All it requires is snow that can be collected from the ground by using a shovel. Players can use the snowballs received and craft them into snow blocks before crafting them back into carpet-sized snow blocks.

Once players have a sizable amount of snow, they can head underground. There, players should dig a 1x1 hole next, which should then be surrounded by the snow blocks. Afterward, all players need to do is jump into the hole and toggle their perspective. Doing so should allow players to use the camera to look underneath the snow layers to achieve x-ray sight.

As with other methods for obtaining x-ray vision, bringing along a potion of night vision will help players improve their sight substantially.

1) Crawling Glitch

Crawling places players flush with the ground (Image via Minecraft.net)

Crawling is a mechanic that took some time to make it to the game. However, now that it has arrived, it presents an opportunity for x-ray vision.

For this trick, players will want to crawl into a small 1x1 space. This can be accomplished either by using a water bucket for swimming under the space or by placing a trapdoor to crawl under. Then, players can place a slab in front of them with a piston behind it. Place a lever next to the piston, then activate the lever. This should push players into a position where they can look underneath themselves and achieve x-ray vision.

Like with other methods, utilizing a potion of night vision is advised. This will give players a much better view of the x-ray regions than they would ordinarily have. The potion is particularly effective for players attempting to find specific structures such as strongholds, mineshafts, or even the new ancient cities introduced after The Wild Update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

