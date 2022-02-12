Top 5 additions that are coming to Minecraft in the future

Mojang has always surprised players with their creative new Minecraft updates, featuring brand new biomes, mobs, and items. With the latest Caves and Cliffs update, they have rejuvenated the sandbox survival with fresh and exciting content, with The Wild update sure to add even more to the game.

Predicting what the game developers will be bringing next is almost impossible since there are innumerable possibilities for what Mojang rolls out next in terms of mobs and items. However, we do know what is in store for players for the next update, as Mojang gave the community a sneak peek at the Minecraft Live event 2021.

5 best additions that are coming to Minecraft in the future

5) Allay

The Allay is an adorable and helpful mob that will be arriving as part of The Wild Update. It was selected from a group of possible new mobs by players through a voting process during the Minecraft Live event in 2021. This cute mob can pick up dropped items from the floor and bring them to the player. If the player places a note block, it will conveniently drop its item stacks there.

4) Mangrove Swamps

A brand new type of biome that is coming soon, Mangrove Swamps will feature mangrove trees and new mud blocks. Furthermore, it will also be home to frogs and firefly mobs, certainly adding a more wild and boggy environment to the game.

3) Chest in the boat

This new feature is one that is highly anticipated by the community. Players will soon be able to load chests onto a boat in order to transfer many items across a water body in one go. In a previous Minecraft Live event, this feature was knocked out of the vote, but Mojang will be introducing it soon as a permanent feature.

2) Deep Dark Biome

In addition to the Mangrove Swamp, the Wild Update will be introducing another new biome. As its name suggests, the Deep Dark biome will generate deep within caves and will feature mysterious sculk blocks and a terrifying new mob. According to Mojang, this biome will also have chests with new types of valuable and strong loot.

1) The Warden

Possibly the most awaited addition to the game is the arrival of The Warden, one of the scariest mobs in the game. This intimidating blind mob is unique in the fact that it locates players through sound and smell. Furthermore, it is rumored to be the strongest mob in the game, capable of even killing players in full netherite armor.

