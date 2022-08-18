Top 5 annoying Minecraft features in 2022

Minecraft is an incredibly enjoyable game for millions around the world, but it isn't without its flaws. There are still more than a few annoying or otherwise perturbing features that most players can certainly do without.

These Minecraft features come in different varieties — big, small, and everywhere in between. This encompasses mobs, blocks, user experience, bugs, and much more.

While Mojang has made strides in 2022 to improve player satisfaction, every game will still have its shortcomings. This, by no means, besmirches the reputation that Minecraft has garnered over the years.

Below, players can find a list of some of the more frustrating features currently in the game.

Disclaimer: This article is purely subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Curse enchantments, Combat update, and 3 other annoying features still present as of the Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Java/Bedrock Parity

Java and Bedrock Edition's main menus in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While it makes sense that the Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft have their differences, some of them are truly confusing and agitating. For example, Hardcore Mode is still absent from Bedrock Edition, while it has remained in Java Edition for years.

Other issues include differences in block and entity properties, mob spawning and behavior, and more. Tricks that may work in Java may not work in Bedrock, which creates something of a knowledge gap between players.

The lack of true cross-play between versions outside of certain multiplayer servers is also a sticking point worth noting.

2) Curse Enchantments

Curse enchantments in Minecraft really only serve to cause problems (Image via Mojang)

While they can be fun when playing pranks on other players, curse enchantments are otherwise completely negative. These enchantments actively work against players in different capacities.

Curse of Binding keeps players from unequipping a piece of gear enchanted with the curse. Meanwhile, Curse of Vanishing prohibits players from picking up an item enchanted with the curse when they die.

There are no upsides or tradeoffs; curse enchantments simply exist to make a player's life more difficult.

3) Phantoms

Phantoms can be one of the most troublesome mobs in the game (Image via Mojang)

While there are more than a few mobs that are considered a nuisance in Minecraft, phantoms are usually quite high on most players' lists. They may not explode like creepers, but they're horribly inconvenient for players who have been exploring or building for multiple days.

Phantoms appear after a player hasn't slept for three in-game days, which can pass by faster than one might expect. These annoying mobs fly overhead and swoop down to attack players, making them difficult to hit. Even worse, one hit from a phantom can lead players to take a bad fall, compounding problems further.

4) The Combat Update

Minecraft's combat was reworked in recent years to the chagrin of some (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's combat system was originally quite simple. One click counted as a melee attack. However, in 2016, the Combat Update was released. Over the years, it has been a polarizing point of contention within the community.

Specifically, the portion of the update that many players have issues with is the attack cooldown. Players who attack rapidly now deal reduced damage, as a fully-charged sweep attack takes longer to charge.

Many preferred the pre-1.9 combat, where every attack counted, and players could attack quickly and deal great damage.

5) 1.19.1 Chat Reporting System

Version 1.19.1's new reporting feature has upset a large part of the fanbase (Image via Mojang)

While it was introduced without much fanfare, update 1.19.1 presented a new way to report player abuse via the chat function. This was intended to cut down on malicious player speech, but the results in practice have been somewhat more complicated.

Some players have released videos stating they were permanently banned from the game for saying innocuous words that couldn't even remotely be considered harmful.

This has led to speculation that the reporting system is being abused by certain players who simply wish to cause problems for others. Many are wondering whether Mojang's community guidelines need to be more specific in order to justify the chat report feature.

Whatever the case, players hope this issue will be addressed sooner rather than later, as it has generated a large amount of controversy in a very short amount of time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh