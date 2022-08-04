How to disable Player Chat Reporting using mod in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.19 and its sequel update 1.19.1 were not without their controversies. Minecraft 1.19, while adding incredible features such as the allay, frogs, mangrove swamps, etc., also showcased Mojang’s willingness to break promises to the community, as seen in both the fireflies and the birch forest overhaul that never happened.

Minecraft 1.19.1 is coming with its own issues, however, that are much more existential to the game’s community as a whole, and has inarguably seen the most pushback and community backlash of any controversial decisions that Mojang has made over the years in the long life of the game.

This is the new chat reporting feature, where Mojang is deciding what is and isn’t allowed on servers they do not own, do not pay for, and do not run, with the risk of permanent multiplayer bans. Thankfully, though, the community has already created some workarounds.

How to disable Minecraft 1.19.1’s controversial chat reporting features

No Chat Reports, the mod

This mod has been created by Aizistral, a very outspoken member of the Minecraft community against the chat moderation features, with four different videos breaking down how the reporting system works on the technical side, as well as the impact it could have on the player base.

There are three different functionalities of the mod, depending on if the mod is installed on the client-side of the game, the server-side of the game, or is installed on both.

Only Client

This version of the mod will refuse to send the player’s account’s public key to the server, and will strip signatures from messages the player sends. This will mean that messages are useless for reports, as there is no proof that they were actually sent by the player.

The server will relay the message unless the option "enforce-secure-profile" has been set to true. If this is set to true, players will be unable to join unless they accept that signed messages will be sent through a warning screen the mod shows.

Only Server

Any connect clients will still send their signatures to the server along with messages, but the server will strip the signatures before relaying the message to other players. This will make any sent messages useless to those trying to report them, as they are lacking a signature.

Both Client and Server

The signature will be stripped on the client side before sending the message, and then the server will make no attempt to verify the message’s signatures. The chat reporting and only showing secure chat features will not work, and players attempting to use these features will be notified by the mod when attempting to use them.

How to install the mod

1) Install Forge or Fabric

There are versions of the mod for both Forge and Fabric, so players can use their preferred method of modifying the game.

Both of these mods feature automated installers, so players should simply navigate to either the Forge or Fabric website’s download section and get the latest version of the installer. Then use the prompts to install it, making sure that it is installing the client-side version.

2) Download the No Chat Reports mod

The No Chat Reports page on the CurseForge website (Image via Minecraft)

Players can find the No Chat Reports mod on the CurseForge application and website. There is only one version of the mod for 1.19.1, so players should click to download this version.

This will take players to another page, with a five-second timer before the download can begin. Once the timer finishes, players should be prompted to pick a location to save the .jar file.

3) Installing the No Chat Reports mod

Once the .jar file is finished downloading, players should navigate to the place where it was saved on their computer. They should then cut the file before navigating to their Minecraft installation. Inside of this, there should be a folder called “mods”, though if there is not, players can make it.

Players should enter this “mods” folder, and paste the mod into it. They should then relaunch the game and see if the mod shows up in the list of installed mods.

