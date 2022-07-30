5 best light mods for Minecraft 1.19 update

Lighting in Minecraft is an odd beast. There has always been a decently large number of players who have complained about the lighting options available in the game, calling them ugly, hard to use, or not capable of illuminating the player’s surroundings while they are being held.

Due to the lackluster lighting fixtures in the vanilla version, many mods have attempted to add new ways of lighting builds and the environment over the years.

Minecraft lighting mods serve an important guidance purpose

5) Simply Light

Simply Light is a very utilitarian lighting mod available for the most updated version of Minecraft. In it, there are new full-block lights that are redstone reactive, along with rotatable half-slab lamps. Additionally, there are even quarter-block rotatable lamps.

This is not the end of the additions, as fixtures are added to put these lights on walls, floors, and ceilings. It also offers lighting strips that can morph to sit flush against walls. Players can even waterlog these lights for use underwater and in water-centric builds, increasing utility by a lot.

4) Searchlights and Wall Lights

An example of how the searchlights in the mod function (Image via Minecraft)

As the name implies, this mod adds two different new light sources to the game. The first is the searchlight. This is a unique lighting style, as it does not produce light around itself. Instead, it shoots a beam of light that produces an invisible light source at the end of the beam.

The other light source block added to the game are different styles of wall lights. The three main types of wall lights are iron, copper, and prismarine. Players who use iron nuggets to make iron wall lights can then apply any of the games' many dyes to it, turning it into a colored version of the light that matches the dye used.

3) Lightly Colored Sea Lanterns

All of the added color variations of the sea lantern (Image via Minecraft)

This is a straightforward mod, both in its concept and execution. The mod adds a new color to the sea lantern for the game’s many available dyes.

Crafting recipes for these new colors of sea lanterns is also easy. Players must make a ring of regular sea lanterns in the crafting interface and then place a single dye into the center. Thankfully, the output for this craft is eight colored sea lanterns, making it a one-on-one recipe.

The only downside of the mod is that Minecraft does not support colored lighting, though some modders have managed to get it working, though these mods are all out of date now. This means that all these different sea lanterns produce the same light color.

2) Macaw's Lights and Lamps

Macaw’s Lights and Lamps is a mod that adds a few different light fixtures, half very modern and half more medieval. There are lanterns and lantern fixtures, both regular fire, and soul fire variants. There are also lamps, wall chandeliers, and even a lava lamp for players to put on a bedside table.

However, the most interesting part of this mod is just how customizable some of the pieces are. For example, players can make the most lighting fixtures as tall as they want, and lights can be turned on and off by crouching and interacting.

1) Additional Lights

Some of the styles of lights added in the Additional Lights mod (Image via Mojang)

The Additional Lights mod adds eight different types of light, including wall torches, floor lamps, small and large standing torches, and small and large fire pits, to name a few. There are more than 200 variations and different types of light.

The mod has also added two different styles of flame. One is a taller, more narrow flame, and the other is a shorter, wider flame. These styles of flame also have regular orange and soul fire variants.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

