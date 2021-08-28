Top 5 best things about the Nether in Minecraft

There are many great things about the spooky Nether realm in Minecraft.

While the Nether can be quite terrifying at times, it is also essential for Minecraft players to visit it in many cases. What’s more, the Nether provides gamers with awesome in-game elements that can only be found within the hellish Minecraft dimension.

This article details some of the best parts of the Minecraft realm overall.

The greatest aspects of the Nether in Minecraft

5) Blaze rods

The blaze mob drops blaze rods (Image via Sportskeeda)

Of course, the main reason for Minecraft players to go to the Nether prior to beating the game is to get blaze rods. Blaze rods are turned into blaze powder, which is used to craft ender eyes. This will help in leading players to the end portal and activating it.

Without fighting blaze in a Nether fortress, gamers will not be able to fight the ender dragon and beat the game. Since blaze rods are essential, they are important enough to be one of the greatest parts of the Nether.

Plus, blaze powder is needed to brew any kind of potion. Potions are super helpful and can be used in so many different ways. Therefore, blaze rods are great items to have overall.

4) Nether wart

Nether wart is one of the Nether’s unique plants. It can be used in a variety of ways, making it one of the best Nether crops of them all.

This red crop is a necessity for potion brewing. It will create the awkward potion, which is the starter ingredient for almost every type of potion in Minecraft. Nether wart can be used in various crafting recipes as well, and can be grown in any dimension as long as it is planted on soul sand.

3) Trading with a piglin

Trading with a piglin (Image via Screen Rant)

Piglins can either be a menace or a blessing to Minecraft players. If a player can make friends with piglin mobs by wearing gold, they can score some great trades using gold ingots.

Lots of cool items can be obtained via trading with piglins in the Nether, such as ender pearls, obsidian, potions and more. And while the results of piglin trades are random, enough gold should supply gamers with the items they seek.

2) Abundance of gold

Nether gold ore (Image via Minecraft)

Speaking of gold, one of the best parts of the Nether is the fact that there are so many gold ore blocks throughout the realm. Nether gold ore blocks drop multiple gold nuggets when mined, which can easily be turned into ingots for trading or crafting.

Gold ore is so abundant in the Nether that gamers will probably have a more successful time collecting the material in the scary realm rather than in the Overworld. Plus, Nether gold ore can be mined with a stone pickaxe, whereas an iron pickaxe is required for mining gold ore in the Overworld.

1) Structures

A bastion remnant (Image via Minecraft)

The Nether is home to two of the largest structures in all of Minecraft: bastion remnants and Nether fortresses. These large buildings are full of amazing loot for gamers to find, ranging from gold armor and tools to diamonds.

Of course, both structures have hostile mobs within them that players will have to be cautious of when wandering around. If they are able to be overcome, however, a bastion remnant and a Nether fortress are great places for Minecrafters to score some goodies.

Additionally, in any given Minecraft world, there are always multiple bastions and fortresses to be found. They will likely be quite far apart from each other, but players can always keep exploring the Nether realm to find more structures if they desire.

