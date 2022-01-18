Top 5 Bugs and Glitches in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18

Bugs and glitches have been in Minecraft since its inception. These bugs can be annoying, weird, funny, or even helpful and players can utilize them for their own benefit.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18 update has its own fair share of bugs and glitches that need resolving. While the Minecraft team is working on resolving this, players will have to navigate their way around these issues.

There are several bugs currently active in the most recent version of Minecraft. Here's a list of some of the bugs and glitches that are currently active in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18.

Top 5 bugs and glitches currently active in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18

5) Shields does not take durability damage from an explosion

The bug report regarding shield durability (Image via Mojang)

This can be considered a favorable bug. The shield when used to block an explosion does not take any durability damage.

When using a shield to block any explosion, the players get knocked back from the explosion as expected. However, the shield itself remains intact and does not suffer any durability loss.

4) Riding a minecart adjacent to lava, sets players on fire when rounding corners

Players catching fire when in a minecart on a rounding corner (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft gives players great opportunities to experiment with diverse builds. However, one recent bug is getting in the way of their creativity. This bug involves taking damage when riding a minecart next to a lava pool when turning on a corner.

3) Lighting bug

The new 1.18 update changed the mob spawn mechanism. Mobs can now only spawn in areas at light level zero or absolute darkness, which has made torches extremely useful. Players can now use a handful of torches to make the area mobs spawn-proof.

However, on the border of the two torches where the light level is one, if a player places down a block, the light level updates. This results in a change in the light level of the adjacent block that drops to zero.

This leads to mobs spawning on that block even though they should not be able to. As a result, players can find mobs spawning in areas that they previously considered safe.

2) Unable to stand on boats

Phasing through the boat when exiting it (Image via YouTube/ silentwisperer)

Boats in this game have many glitches to their name. One of the most annoying ones would be them disappearing or rubberbanding in the middle of a voyage.

In this bug, however, whenever a player is in a boat and wishes to exit, they are able to stand on it for a couple of seconds before phasing through it. Owing to this bug, players can no longer stand on the boat and will fall through in mere seconds.

1) Armor duplication glitch

Having infinite Netherite armor would be considered game breaking and this bug does exactly that. Players can easily get infinite armor in Survival mode in Minecraft by making a simple contraption.

This bug is extremely overpowered and to a certain extent takes away the excitement of crafting a new God armor set.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi