Top 5 changes and additions in Minecraft snapshot 22w17a

In the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w17a released by Mojang, players will see a number of changes and additions related to the new 1.19 The Wild Update coming sometime in 2022. This update will contain two new biomes, four new mobs, and several new items, enchantments, and advancements. Players have a chance to play these snapshots to see what's been added and changed every week.

These snapshots are essentially released so the developers can get feedback and find any bugs or flaws to fix. To ensure a smooth and bug-free update, Mojang does this with all their updates, giving players a look at upcoming features while working on fixing issues. Like other snapshots, this also brings several changes and additions.

5 changes and additions in the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w17a

5) XP points drop from certain blocks when TNT explodes

TNT explodes and drops XP points from blocks (Image via Mojang)

This might be a minor update, but it is quite significant for certain gameplay tactics. In the Minecraft snapshot 22w17a, Mojang changed how certain blocks that contain XP points explode by TNT.

If a player ignites a TNT near blocks that usually drop XP points, the points will drop as they are and can be collected by the player. However, they also mentioned that this might change in the final update in the changelog.

4) Goat horns added

Goat can drop horns when they ram a block (Image via Mojang)

Many players know that goat horns are going to be added in the next update. However, it was first introduced to the Java Edition in Minecraft snapshot 22w17a. Players can finally obtain goat horns from Goats and Pillager Outpost chests to use them. Copper horns are nowhere to be seen, and there might be a chance that they won't feature in this update anymore.

3) Allay note block changes

Allay note block changes (Image via Mojang)

There are slight changes to the friendly Allay mob in relation to note blocks. Whenever note blocks are played, Allays connect to them and drop items near them.

However, with Minecraft snapshot 22w17a, Mojang has added a visible sound vibration that goes from the note block to that Allay, confirming that the mob has connected successfully. This sound vibration can also be blocked if wool blocks cover the note block completely.

2) Warden drops Sculk Catalyst block

Warden will drop sculk catalyst (Image via Mojang)

Since the very beginning, players have been wondering what loot the Warden would drop. So far, the mob has only dropped a few XP points upon death. The mob will drop a sculk catalyst block in this latest Minecraft snapshot 22w17a. This might come as a humorous surprise to players as this block is nothing special and is found everywhere in the new biome.

1) Warden ranged attack changes

Warden's ranged attack penetrates shields and armor (Image via Mojang)

Players were terrified of the Warden when Mojang added a new ranged attack to the mob. Previously, players found a loophole where a shield could block the ranged attack. However, the mob is even stronger now as the new ranged attack can now penetrate both shields and armor. Luckily, the damage caused by the ranged attack has decreased from 30 HP to 10 HP.

