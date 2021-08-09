Top 5 most commonly spawned Minecraft mobs

Minecraft mobs come in all different shapes, sizes and purposes. Some are inspired by real life animals, others are creepy creatures unique to Minecraft. Mobs can be passive, neutral or hostile toward players. This determines a mob’s behavior when Minecrafters interact with or go near the mob.

With such a large range of creatures, some mobs end up being more rare than others. This, of course, also means that there are plenty of mobs that are wildly common to come by. Here is a list of the five most common mobs that players will likely encounter in any given Minecraft world.

Most common mobs in Minecraft

5) Sheep

Sheep are passive farm animal mobs. They are undoubtedly one of the most common mobs and can be found in most Minecraft biomes. Sheep are one of the main sources of wool in Minecraft, and the mutton they drop is a great food source when cooked.

One could argue that cows are just as common as sheep, but cows have limited biomes that they can spawn in. Sheep can spawn in on any grass block regardless of biome so long as it does not have snow on it.

4) Pig

Another passive farm animal mob is the pig, one of the original Minecraft mobs. Since Minecraft's earliest days, this mob has evolved into many pig variants.

Being one of the original Minecraft mobs, it makes sense there is an abundance of them around any given Minecraft world. Pigs have similar spawn properties as sheep and can generate on any grass block without snow.

3) Skeleton

Every Minecraft player knows that when the sun goes down, hostile mobs come out in large numbers. One of the most common hostile mobs to run into is the skeleton.

If a player avoids sleeping through a Minecraft night, they will surely encounter a skeleton. Their surprise arrow attacks can be quite annoying.

Skeletons also love to hang out in dark caves, like any other hostile mob. Plus, skeletons are one of the few mobs that can spawn in both the overworld and the nether.

2) Zombie

The zombie is yet another hostile mob that likes to make an appearance at night. Regular zombies are easy to come by, but these mobs also have tons of variations.

Zombies will especially spawn in huge numbers when a player is in a village. These mobs love to infect villagers. When a gamer is making a pit stop in a village at night, they will likely summon a large spawn on zombies with them.

1) Chicken

Chickens are likely the most common mob there is in Minecraft. These passive animals can be found nearly anywhere in the Minecraft world as they can spawn in basically every biome.

Chickens are the only Minecraft mob that can breed on their own. This means that their population is always growing even without the help of a player. Perhaps this is why there are always so many chickens running around.

