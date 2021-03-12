Top 5 coolest mods in Minecraft

Mods create a whole new Minecraft experience, giving players an almost entirely new game! Those who may be feeling bored of Vanilla Minecraft are highly recommended to try mods, as they will undoubtedly revitalize their passion for Minecraft!

With complete control over which mods to choose and how many to install, players can run mods on virtually any computer. If they are interested in high-tech weaponry, factory automation, nuclear/solar power, or even space travel, mods are a no-brainer!

Five coolest mods in Minecraft

#5 - Voxelmap

An example of what Voxelmap looks like! (Image via PlanetMinecraft)

In Vanilla Minecraft, players may frequently find themselves wishing they had a minimap!

Voxelmap provides them with an extremely useful minimap, allowing players to see their map in a completely new way. This mod also gives them an explorable world map that will enable them to view every part of the Minecraft world that they have explored!

#4 - Shaders

A| beautiful view of a Shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

Shaders give real-life qualities to the blocky and cartoony nature of Minecraft.

Shaders are a must-have for players who love to take in the vast expanses of the Overworld. As seen above, they provide realistic shadows, beautiful water ripples, and even the swaying of trees and long grass.

Unfortunately, due to the immense graphical upgrade, shaders require a decent PC to run well. Luckily, shader settings can be downgraded and changed to run better for lower-end PCs.

#3 - Optifine

The wonderfully efficient Optifine downloads page (Image via Optifine)

Optifine is a necessary mod for any player with lower-end PCs.

It updates Minecraft's graphics algorithms, allowing the game to run more efficiently without any graphics quality loss. This mod will almost certainly boost the player's FPS if they are struggling to run at a comfortable rate!

Its cool factor is its life-saving capabilities for those who do not have access to a high-end gaming PC.

#2 - Thermal Expansion

A super intricate Thermal Expansion factory (Image via Minecraftforum)

A modpack that players know is a must-have is Thermal Expansion.

From its efficient machines to item transport pipes, Thermal Expansion is necessary for those who love everything tech. With excellent documentation to guide players through its countless recipes, it is one of the greatest Minecraft mods of all time!

#1 - Galacticraft

A space station in Galacticraft! (Image via u/JamesOnYoutube on Reddit)

Galacticraft is one of the most advanced mods that Minecraft has ever seen.

Giving players the ability to launch a spaceship from the Overworld to every planet in the solar system (and others), Galacticraft does it all. As seen above, gamers also have the opportunity to create space stations, which float high above the Overworld.

However, much like real life, players will need the necessary equipment to live in the harsh environs of space!

