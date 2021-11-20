Top 5 copper build ideas in Minecraft

Copper is one of the newest metals in Minecraft, being introduced in Minecraft 1.17. Currently, it can only be used to craft three items in the game, which include the lightning rod and spyglass. Copper also brings an oxidization mechanic with it. Just like in real life, copper in Minecraft oxidizes and changes color.

There are a ton of structural designs that can be attempted using copper. The oxidization of this metal adds a rustic and natural vibe to the material, making it unique and fascinating to use in the process of building. Listed below are some of the best build ideas using copper in Minecraft.

5 best builds using copper in Minecraft

5) Old rusty car

A rusty old car in Minecraft (Image via AverageTunaSandwich on YouTube)

The introduction of copper into Minecraft allows players to attempt steampunk builds. A rusty old car can be built using copper blocks. In fact, exposed copper blocks can emphasize the gradual rusting of the vehicle. All in all, rusted blocks bring an aspect of realism to Minecraft.

4) Copper statue

Stues are a popular build in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

A statue made from copper can allow players to see the oxidizing mechanics of the metal for themselves. Apart from looking majestic and intimidating, copper allows players to create blocks that have a shiny, metallic look and perfectly fit the idea of a statue build.

Statue ideas include steve, Poseidon, a witch, gargoyles, and more.

3) Vault door

A copper vault door in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

A vault door is one of the most creative ideas for using copper in Minecraft builds. A vault can be designed to store valuable loot or make a safe room. This build, in addition to using copper blocks, can also use lightning rods for the door’s handle, thus making it look more authentic.

2) Anchor

An anchor is a popular build in Minecraft. Copper is the perfect metal for this item. The metal's oxidization and subsequent rusting would make the anchor look authentic and lifelike. Also, oxidized copper blocks should be replaced with normal copper blocks in an anchor design.

1) Tower Bell

A copper tower bell in Minecraft (Image via u/NitroHydroRay on Reddit))

A tower bell is one of the most creative builds one can do in Minecraft. A wooden base can be made for the bell, shaped like an arch. Copper blocks can be used to make the actual bell, with lightning rods used for its “clapper” part. Copper stairs can be used to make and show the circular shape of the bell’s base.

Copper was the first new ore to be added to the game in years. Its oxidizing process is detailed and satisfying to watch. With that being said, building copper structures is certainly one of the best uses of this resource in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

