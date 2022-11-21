Top 5 dangerous places for beginners in Minecraft (2022)

For new Minecraft players, worlds are full of wonders and new experiences, but there are also plenty of dangers. While most parts of the game are relatively safe, minus the hostile mobs, some locations are much more deadly by comparison.

When starting in your first Minecraft world, some locations are best avoided. These areas are considered dangerous due to their environment or non-standard hostile mobs or bosses. If you're just starting out in the wild sandbox world, it's best to get your bearings first before tackling these locations.

Many areas in Minecraft can quickly lead to an unfortunate end, but it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the most treacherous.

The most dangerous locations that Minecraft players should avoid at first

1) Caves

Going into a cave unprepared can get ugly fast (Image via Mojang)

Found scattered throughout Minecraft's Overworld, caves come in many shapes and forms, and players can find cave-specific biomes within. However, caves aren't typically well-lit, except for the presence of lava pools or the glow berries in lush cave biomes. Due to this, caves are breeding grounds for hostile mobs, especially larger caves where player-created lighting can sometimes leave gaps in light levels.

If you're going to venture into a cave as a beginner, bring plenty of light-producing blocks and equip as much armor as you can. Hostile mobs can creep up on you from any corner.

2) Ocean Monuments

Guardians are one of many dangers in ocean monuments (Image via Mojang)

If you're new to Minecraft and have spent some time around the ocean, you may have noticed strange pyramid-like structures found underneath the tides. These creations are ocean monuments, and while they have plenty of treasure, they're only ideal to tackle once a player has plenty of equipment, enchantments, and knowledge on maneuvering underwater.

In addition to the guardian and Elder Guardian mobs found in ocean monuments, the threat of drowning from lack of oxygen can also be just as dangerous. Throw in the Mining Fatigue effect that can be inflicted on players únderwater, and escape becomes increasingly difficult.

3) Woodland Mansions

Woodland mansions can be great when cleared out, but therein lies the challenge (Image via Mojang)

Found in Minecraft's Dark Oak Forest biomes, woodland mansions are one of the largest generated structures in the game. They're chock full of items to loot and blocks to utilize for your gain, but they have many hostile mobs inside. Each woodland mansion generates a little differently, meaning players could encounter different forms of illagers or even spiders.

Given the size of woodland mansions, clearing them out is a daunting task. The dark forests surrounding them can also generate plenty of hostile mobs, so traveling to the structure is tricky in and of itself.

4) The Nether

A Nether Fortress is one of the many dangerous locales in the Nether (Image via Mojang)

While venturing into the Nether is required to complete Survival Mode's story in Minecraft, there's certainly no rush to do so. The Nether is well-known for its danger, thanks in no small part to the presence of several deadly mobs like Wither Skeletons, Blazes, Ghasts, and Hoglins.

Nether Fortresses and Bastion Remnants rise from the Nether, precarious locations where players can easily find themselves in a bad situation, especially newcomers.

The massive sea of lava found throughout only adds insult to injury, as one false move can lead to a fiery death.

5) The End

The End is a dimension that is very unkind to outsiders (Image via Mojang)

To complete the Survival Mode story in Minecraft, players have to enter the End and defeat the Ender Dragon. For a beginner, this is much easier said than done. The Ender Dragon is a fearsome enemy, and she's flanked by several Endermen who can teleport and assault foes who disturb them. Even if a Minecraft player defeats the dragon, the End Cities and End Ships found around the dimension are no less safe.

Before you head into the End, make sure you are prepared as much as possible. Even if you survive the hostile mobs found within, a wrong step can lead to falling to your death as well, so be incredibly careful.

