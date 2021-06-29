Top 5 most difficult achievements to unlock in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update part 1

The Bedrock edition of Minecraft has 114 achievements after the addition of three new achievements in the latest Caves & Cliffs update.

Achievements are in-game tasks that grant players gamerscore points. To earn achievements in Minecraft, players need to be logged in to their Microsoft account, as most platforms that run the Bedrock edition have achievements logged to a Microsoft account.

Achievements in Minecraft cannot be unlocked if cheats are on, or if the game mode is set to creative and they cannot be reset once unlocked.

The most challenging achievements in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

5) The Beaconator

An Emerald Beacon (Image via Minecraft)

This achievement is unlocked when the player creates a fully powered beacon. To craft a beacon, players need five glass, three obsidian and one Nether star. Nether star is a rare item dropped by the boss mob named Wither.

To activate a beacon, it needs to be placed on top of a pyramid made from blocks of either iron, gold, emerald, diamond, or netherite.

4) Sleep with the fishes

To complete this achievement, players need to stay underwater for at least 1 Minecraft day or 20 minutes in real-time.

This can be done by the players using multiple potions of water breathing or using the "Conduit Power" effect. Conduit Power is an effect that restores the oxygen of players and gives them night vision and haste after a conduit is activated.

3) Adventuring time

Many different biomes in one frame (Image via minecraftlore.com)

Adventuring time is unlocked by discovering any 17 different biomes out of 66 biomes in the overworld. The best way of unlocking this achievement is by playing the game and exploring the overworld as much as possible.

2) Supersonic

Elytra in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

To complete the Supersonic achievement, players need to fly through a one-by-one gap or hole using an elytra, while moving faster than 40 m/s.

Elytra's are one of the fastest modes of transportation in Minecraft found in the End cities which are structures generated in the end dimension.

The best way to complete this achievement is by digging a 1x1 hole at least three blocks deep. Then players need to climb up to the high ground and fly straight into the hole. The speed generated from falling will be faster than 40 m/s.

1) Master Trader

A lot of Emeralds and Emerald blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Trading in Minecraft is one of the most significant features, as players can get resources very efficiently by trading. To complete this achievement, players need to trade 1000 emeralds with any type of trader.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

